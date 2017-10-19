Experience Pennhurst overnight with exclusive ghost hunt

Revamped ghost hunts a must for every thrill seeker and Halloween fan

It’s officially Halloween season, and what better way to celebrate than a visit to Pennhurst Asylum? Pennhurst unveiled its newest attraction, “Containment,” for their 2017 season. Well worth the trek to Spring City, Pennsylvania, Containment stretches 1,200 feet through a tunnel underneath the entire Pennhurst complex. For the truly paranormal-obsessed, overnight “Ghost Hunts” are back, better than ever, and a scare you’ll never forget!

Through October and November, spend a night at the former state school featured on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures and the History Channel’s “Haunted History.” From 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., get exclusive access to the Mayflower Building and the grounds while seeking out the spirits who still call Pennhurst home. Conduct seances and vigils as a group, and go on a ghost hunt with an experienced team – with real ghost hunting equipment.

“With even better costumes, makeup, and actor training, we’re really excited for people to experience Pennhurst Attractions this season,” says Matt Herzog, Owner. “People literally come from across the country to visit. If you love Halloween, you can’t miss it!”

Aside from the new Containment attraction and the Ghost Hunts, the expansive grounds feature the “Asylum,” the “Dungeon of Lost Souls,” and “Mayflower: After Dark” – the Mayflower building being reportedly the most ghostly active location on the grounds! If you find it’s just too scary, there are no safe words to leave these haunted attractions, but there are several often-used “chicken” doors if you need to escape.

Pennhurst Haunted Attractions are open to Halloween fans through November 4. Visit their website to purchase Ghost Hunt tickets and view available dates. On Thursday’s and Sunday’s, ticket box office hours are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. On Friday’s and Saturday’s, ticket box office hours are from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursdays in October are family night, with a three attraction combo ticket priced at only $35. Tours can be purchased individually or in combination for multiple tours.

For tickets and more information, visit their website, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For media inquiries or to coordinate a complimentary press tour, please contact emily@phillyprgirl.com.