Dell Music Center’s 2017 Essence of Entertainment concert season will kick-off on Thursday, July 6th with Jahiem, Johnny Gill and After 7

This summer’s concert series will include performances from Erykah Badu, Kem, Fantasia, Dave Koz, Sheila E., Monica, and Frankie Beverly and Maze

The Dell Music Center’s 2017 Essence of Entertainment Concert Season opens Thursday, July 6th with three platinum-selling music sensations: R&B singers Jaheim, Johnny Gill and After 7. Tickets for the 2017 Essence of Entertainment season will go on sale Saturday, May 20 at 10am. Information about tickets for individual shows can be obtained at mydelleast.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The Dell Music Center is a world-class amphitheater located in East Fairmount Park. The Dell is a cultural treasure offering top-notch amenities and quality entertainment at a fraction of the cost of comparable venues.

The 2017 Essence of Entertainment lineup features the following performers:

July 6 : Jahiem / Johnny Gill/ After 7

July 13: Dramatics Ft. L.J. Reynolds / Bloodstone /Intruders / Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes

July 20: Kem / Keke Wyatt/ Lalah Hathaway

July 27: Monica / Joe/Tank

August 3: Fantasia/ Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

August 10: Erykah Badu/Ro James

August 17: Sheila E / Dave Koz / Larry Graham

August 24: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly

In addition, the 2017 Dell Music Center line-up will include the following shows:

The Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra will return to The Dell this summer. Under the leadership of award-winning Music Director Jeri Lynne Johnson, BPCO performs classical music in a way that reflects the ethnic and gender diversity among its musicians while also fostering community engagement.

PHILADANCO, long recognized for artistic integrity, superbly trained dancers and electrifying performances, will again grace The Dell stage in July. Founded in 1970, PHILADANCO has a legacy of breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides, consistently performing for audiences representing a blend of people from diverse communities. Part of its mission is to empower youth with crucial leadership and development skills that facilitate achievement and success in the world of dance and everyday life.