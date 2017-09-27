Image

September 27, 2017

PA529
27 Sep 2017

Debra Messing from ‘Will and Grace’regrets going on Megyn Kelly’s new show

NEW YORK (AP) — “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing says she regrets her appearance on Megyn Kelly’s new NBC daytime show.

Messing made her comments while responding to an Instagram follower who asked why the actress, an outspoken Democrat, would appear on “Megyn Kelly TODAY.” Kelly joined NBC from Fox News earlier this year.

Messing replied that she was only told it was a “Today” show appearance and didn’t know Kelly was hosting. She added: “Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

Kelly received backlash online after bringing a “Will & Grace” fan on during a Monday segment with the sitcom’s cast and asking him if he was inspired to become gay and a lawyer because of Eric McCormack’s character, a gay attorney.

Kelly didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Debra Messing from 'Will and Grace'regrets going on Megyn Kelly's new show

