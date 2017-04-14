Image

9:19 AM / Friday April 14, 2017

PA529
14 Apr 2017

Comedian/actor Charlie Murphy dead at 57 after battle with leukemia

April 14, 2017 Category: Entertainment

ABOVE PHOTO:  Charlie Murphy  (Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

BlackAmericaWeb.com

Comedian Charlie Murphy has reportedly passed away at age 57 after a battle with leukemia.

Image

TMZ reported that Murphy died Wednesday in a NYC hospital. His manager says he’d been going through chemo.

Murphy famously co-starred on “Chappelle Show” in some of Dave’s most memorable skits… including the night he partied with Prince. He also co-wrote some of Eddie Murphy’s movies. He co-starred in “Are We There Yet,” “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.”

Murphy recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley.

Murphy’s wife Tisha Murphy died in December 2009 from cancer.

