Center City Jazz Festival announces final artist lineup

Eric Wortham II, George “Spanky” McCurdy, Odean Pope, Monnette Sudler among musicians performing Saturday, April 29

The Center City Jazz Festival, presented by The Vintage Syndicate, has announced its 2017 final artist lineup on Saturday, April 29 from 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM. A total of 20 bands will be performing at five venues over six hours, all within walking distance of each other in the heart of Center City. This is the sixth year for the festival held every year in April during Jazz Appreciation Month.

Jazz artists scheduled to appear include Philly notables Eric Wortham II, who toured with Adele; drum legend George “Spanky” McCurdy, who has toured with Lady Gaga and Ms. Lauryn Hill; The Landham Brothers, Odean Pope, Monnette Sudler, Beats and Brew, Josh Lawrence & Color Theory, Adison Evans Quintet, James Santangelo Trio, Shakera Jones, John Yao Quintet, plus many more. Below is the schedule with complete list of performers.

TIME RESTAURANT – 1315 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

1:45-2:45pm Matt Cappy

3:15-4:15pm James Santangelo Trio

4:45-5:45pm Beats and Brew

6:15-7:15pm Eric Wortham II

FERGIE’S PUB – 1214 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

1:00-2:00pm Larry McKenna

2:30-3:30 pm Gunshow

4:00-5:00 pm Shakera Jones

5:30-6:30pm John Yao Quintet

FRANKY BRADLEY’S – 1320 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

1:30-2:30pm Norman David and The Eleventet

3:00-4:00pm Josh Lawrence & Color Theory

4:30-5:30pm Monnette Sudler’s Ladies Night Out Quartet

6:00-7:00pm Odean Pope

CHRIS’ JAZZ CAFÉ – 1421 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

1:15-2:15pm The Kimmel Center’s Creative Music Program

2:45-3:45 pm Puzzlebox

4:15-5:15 pm Adison Evans Quintet

5:45-6:45pm The Landham Brothers

MILKBOY-PHILADELPHIA – 1100 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

1:00-2:00pm Ensemble Novo

2:30-3:30pm ACE – Abadey, Claffy, Eunson

4:00-5:00pm Below Zero

5:30-6:30pm George “Spanky” McCurdy

“People often ask me if jazz is dead, meanwhile the past Center City Jazz Festivals have sold out in advance. Good music is alive and well in Philly. We benefit from having a great number of talented musicians in the area, and many attendees return yearly to see them, “noted Ernest Stuart, Founder/Artistic Director of the Center City Jazz Festival.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. One ticket provides access to all performances. The last three years shows were sold out prior to the festival. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance at www.ccjazzfest.com.

The Sixth Annual Center City Jazz Festival is sponsored by The Vintage Syndicate with the support of Turtle Studios and Witty Gritty Marketing & Events.

For more details on the Center City Jazz Festival visit www.ccjazzfest.com.