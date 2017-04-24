Image

10:26 PM / Monday April 24, 2017

PA529
24 Apr 2017

Center City Jazz Festival announces final artist lineup

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 24, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Eric Wortham II, George “Spanky” McCurdy, Odean Pope, Monnette Sudler among musicians performing Saturday, April 29
The Center City Jazz Festival, presented by The Vintage Syndicate, has announced its 2017 final artist lineup on Saturday, April 29 from 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM. A total of 20 bands will be performing at five venues over six hours, all within walking distance of each other in the heart of Center City. This is the sixth year for the festival held every year in April during Jazz Appreciation Month.

Eric Wortham II
by-Yamaha-Entertainment-Group

Jazz artists scheduled to appear include Philly notables Eric Wortham II, who toured with Adele; drum legend George “Spanky” McCurdy, who has toured with Lady Gaga and Ms. Lauryn Hill; The Landham Brothers, Odean Pope, Monnette Sudler, Beats and Brew, Josh Lawrence & Color Theory, Adison Evans Quintet, James Santangelo Trio, Shakera Jones, John Yao Quintet, plus many more.  Below is the schedule with complete list of performers.

TIME RESTAURANT – 1315 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
1:45-2:45pm    Matt Cappy
3:15-4:15pm    James Santangelo Trio
4:45-5:45pm    Beats and Brew
6:15-7:15pm    Eric Wortham II

Image

George “Spanky” McCurdy
By William Harper

FERGIE’S PUB – 1214 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
1:00-2:00pm   Larry McKenna
2:30-3:30 pm   Gunshow
4:00-5:00 pm   Shakera Jones
5:30-6:30pm   John Yao Quintet

FRANKY BRADLEY’S – 1320 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
1:30-2:30pm    Norman David and The Eleventet
3:00-4:00pm    Josh Lawrence & Color Theory
4:30-5:30pm    Monnette Sudler’s Ladies Night Out Quartet
6:00-7:00pm    Odean Pope

CHRIS’ JAZZ CAFÉ – 1421 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
1:15-2:15pm   The Kimmel Center’s Creative Music Program
2:45-3:45 pm   Puzzlebox
4:15-5:15 pm   Adison Evans Quintet
5:45-6:45pm   The Landham Brothers

MILKBOY-PHILADELPHIA – 1100 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
1:00-2:00pm   Ensemble Novo
2:30-3:30pm   ACE – Abadey, Claffy, Eunson
4:00-5:00pm   Below Zero
5:30-6:30pm   George “Spanky” McCurdy

Monnette Sudler
By Michael Donnella

“People often ask me if jazz is dead, meanwhile the past Center City Jazz Festivals have sold out in advance. Good music is alive and well in Philly. We benefit from having a great number of talented musicians in the area, and many attendees return yearly to see them, “noted Ernest Stuart, Founder/Artistic Director of the Center City Jazz Festival.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. One ticket provides access to all performances. The last three years shows were sold out prior to the festival. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance at www.ccjazzfest.com.
The Sixth Annual Center City Jazz Festival is sponsored by The Vintage Syndicate with the support of Turtle Studios and Witty Gritty Marketing & Events.
For more details on the Center City Jazz Festival visit www.ccjazzfest.com.

Related Posts

Artist lineup announced for Atlantic City Spring Jazz Concerts Philly Pops and Kimmel Center to present School District of Philadelphia’s 3rd All-City Jazz Festival Musical lineup announced for 2011 West Oak Lane Jazz and Arts Festival
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

WDAS FM, Power 99 and Smooth Jazz ‘JJZ announce the inaugural ‘Philadelphia Sista Strut’ 3K Breast Cancer Walk on June 17

April 22, 2017

Proceeds will benefit The American Association for Cancer Research WDAS FM, Philly’s Best R&B & Throwbacks, Power...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How Medicare covers therapy services

April 22, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you explain how Medicare covers physical therapy services? I’m a new beneficiary, and...

Go With The-Flo

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly separated from his wife, La La

April 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOT:  Carmelo and La La Anthony (Photo: taniavolobueva / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of April 23

April 22, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Since last Wed., the Sun has been in Taurus. And this Wed.,...

Color Of Money

Sheriff Sales collect $60 million in new taxes; Returns millions in excess funds to property owners

April 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Sheriff Jewell Williams speaking at the recent City Council budget hearings.  (Photo: Bill Z. Foster)...

Entertainment

Center City Jazz Festival announces final artist lineup

April 24, 2017

Eric Wortham II, George “Spanky” McCurdy, Odean Pope, Monnette Sudler among musicians performing Saturday, April 29 The...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff