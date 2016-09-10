Celebrating Coltrane at 90

September 17th to 25th, 2016
One of the most important artists of the 20th century was our neighbor. He walked among us. He lived among us. He was not born here, but he became a man and a professional musician here. We celebrate his birthday next month. September 23rd, 2016. He would have been 90 years old.
His name was John William Coltrane.
Philadelphia Jazz Project in collaboration with Temple University Libraries, WRTI, PhillyCAM, Jazz Near You and other partners will celebrate John Coltrane’s 90th Birthday with 9 days of FREE events. These events will take place between September 17th to 25th, 2016.
The festivities will include screenings, media presentations, concerts, exhibitions and other special events.
Visit: www.philajazzproject.org/index.php?id=coltrane-celebration-schedule&lang=en
Highlights:
• A six hour saxophone marathon presenting national, regional & local saxophonists
• An outdoor “walk” with three stages of live music
• A Jam Supreme with a Jazz-meets-House/Techno interpretation of Coltrane classics
• An Afro-Cuban influenced interpretation of Coltrane’s “Kulu Se Mama”
• A special equinox concert on very night of the equinox
Participating venues will include: East Park Reservoir/Fairmount Park, New Barber’s Hall, Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, Free Library of Phila – Parkway Central Branch, Conwell Dance Theater & The Bell Tower – Temple University, Ritz Theater, Church of the Advocate, The Fire, The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons, and more.
Participating artists will include: Azar Lawrence, Terry Lawson, Douglas Ewart, WorldTown Sound System, Alan Nelson, James Brandon Lewis, Umar Raheem, Chris Stevens, Korey Riker, Josh Lee, Tim Price, Michael Pedicin, Suzanne Burgess, Paul Jost, Sam Reed, Pete Chavez, Jeff Johnson, Lucky Thompson, Karen Smith, Chris Oatts, Lauren Lark Jones, Michael Andrews, Victor North, Pete Chavez, Nasir Dickerson and many more.
Saturday, September 17th, 2016 – 12:00 noon
Jazz Walk – Giant Steps
Various Artists Are Participating
East Park Reservoir/Fairmount Park
33rd and Diamond Streets, Phila., PA 19121
Jazz Walk After Party – 6:00pm
Pop-Up Beer Garden Hosted by The Fairmount Park Conservancy
Hatfield House
3300 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Sunday, September 18th, 2016 – 4:30pm
Coltrane: Cookin’ & Sweatin’
Featuring Lucky Thompson All Star Group
New Barber’s Hall
1402 W Oxford St, Phila., PA 19121
Monday, September 19th, 2016 – 7:00pm
Mysterious Traveler 3 Concert Series
Featuring Chris Oatts – Saxophonist
Free Library of Phila Parkway Central Branch
1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tuesday, September 20th, 2016 – 8:00pm
Kulu Se Mama Tribute
Featuring Sonic 8
Conwell Dance Theater
1801 North Broad Street, 5th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19122
Wednesday, September 21st, 2016 – 3:00pm
Coltrane Festival at the Temple Bell Tower
Polett Walk between 12th & 13th Streets, Phila., PA 19122
(Rain Location, Paley Library, 1210 Polett Walk)
Wednesday, September 21st, 2016 – 7:00pm
Video Screening
Ritz At The Bourse
400 Ranstead St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Thursday, September 22nd, 2016 – 8:00pm
Equinox Concert
Conwell Dance Theater
1801 North Broad Street, 5th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19122
Friday, September 23rd, 2016 – 12:00pm
Lunchtime Jam: Tribute to John Coltrane & Exhibit Opening
Church of the Advocate
1801 Diamond St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Friday, September 23rd, 2016 – 6:00pm
Solo Saxophone Tribute & Marathon
Church of the Advocate
1801 Diamond St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Saturday, September 24th, 2016 – 6:00pm
A Jam Supreme At Piazza
Featuring WorldTown Sound System & The Living Sample
The Piazza At Schmidts Commons
1001 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Sunday, September 25th, 2016 – 7:00pm
Listening Party & Jam Session
The Fire
412 W Girard Ave, Phila, PA 19123
FOR OTHER COLTRANE RELATED ACTIVITIES AROUND THE CITY CHECK OUT THE FULL EVENT LISTING ON THE PJP WEBSITE!
Philadelphia Jazz Project (PJP) works to support, promote, archive and celebrate the diverse elements within the Philadelphia jazz community, with the larger goal of connecting to the global community. Philadelphia Jazz Project is a sponsored project of the Culture Trust – Greater Philadelphia, with funding provided by The Wyncote Foundation.
For more information contact 267-259-3802 or visit www.philajazzproject.org
Leave a Comment