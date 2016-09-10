Celebrating Coltrane at 90

September 17th to 25th, 2016

One of the most important artists of the 20th century was our neighbor. He walked among us. He lived among us. He was not born here, but he became a man and a professional musician here. We celebrate his birthday next month. September 23rd, 2016. He would have been 90 years old.

His name was John William Coltrane.

Philadelphia Jazz Project in collaboration with Temple University Libraries, WRTI, PhillyCAM, Jazz Near You and other partners will celebrate John Coltrane’s 90th Birthday with 9 days of FREE events. These events will take place between September 17th to 25th, 2016.

The festivities will include screenings, media presentations, concerts, exhibitions and other special events.

Visit: www.philajazzproject.org/index.php?id=coltrane-celebration-schedule&lang=en

Highlights:

• A six hour saxophone marathon presenting national, regional & local saxophonists

• An outdoor “walk” with three stages of live music

• A Jam Supreme with a Jazz-meets-House/Techno interpretation of Coltrane classics

• An Afro-Cuban influenced interpretation of Coltrane’s “Kulu Se Mama”

• A special equinox concert on very night of the equinox

Participating venues will include: East Park Reservoir/Fairmount Park, New Barber’s Hall, Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, Free Library of Phila – Parkway Central Branch, Conwell Dance Theater & The Bell Tower – Temple University, Ritz Theater, Church of the Advocate, The Fire, The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons, and more.

Participating artists will include: Azar Lawrence, Terry Lawson, Douglas Ewart, WorldTown Sound System, Alan Nelson, James Brandon Lewis, Umar Raheem, Chris Stevens, Korey Riker, Josh Lee, Tim Price, Michael Pedicin, Suzanne Burgess, Paul Jost, Sam Reed, Pete Chavez, Jeff Johnson, Lucky Thompson, Karen Smith, Chris Oatts, Lauren Lark Jones, Michael Andrews, Victor North, Pete Chavez, Nasir Dickerson and many more.

Saturday, September 17th, 2016 – 12:00 noon

Jazz Walk – Giant Steps

Various Artists Are Participating

East Park Reservoir/Fairmount Park

33rd and Diamond Streets, Phila., PA 19121

Jazz Walk After Party – 6:00pm

Pop-Up Beer Garden Hosted by The Fairmount Park Conservancy

Hatfield House

3300 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Sunday, September 18th, 2016 – 4:30pm

Coltrane: Cookin’ & Sweatin’

Featuring Lucky Thompson All Star Group

New Barber’s Hall

1402 W Oxford St, Phila., PA 19121

Monday, September 19th, 2016 – 7:00pm

Mysterious Traveler 3 Concert Series

Featuring Chris Oatts – Saxophonist

Free Library of Phila Parkway Central Branch

1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tuesday, September 20th, 2016 – 8:00pm

Kulu Se Mama Tribute

Featuring Sonic 8

Conwell Dance Theater

1801 North Broad Street, 5th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19122

Wednesday, September 21st, 2016 – 3:00pm

Coltrane Festival at the Temple Bell Tower

Polett Walk between 12th & 13th Streets, Phila., PA 19122

(Rain Location, Paley Library, 1210 Polett Walk)

Wednesday, September 21st, 2016 – 7:00pm

Video Screening

Ritz At The Bourse

400 Ranstead St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Thursday, September 22nd, 2016 – 8:00pm

Equinox Concert

Conwell Dance Theater

1801 North Broad Street, 5th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19122

Friday, September 23rd, 2016 – 12:00pm

Lunchtime Jam: Tribute to John Coltrane & Exhibit Opening

Church of the Advocate

1801 Diamond St, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Friday, September 23rd, 2016 – 6:00pm

Solo Saxophone Tribute & Marathon

Church of the Advocate

1801 Diamond St, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Saturday, September 24th, 2016 – 6:00pm

A Jam Supreme At Piazza

Featuring WorldTown Sound System & The Living Sample

The Piazza At Schmidts Commons

1001 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sunday, September 25th, 2016 – 7:00pm

Listening Party & Jam Session

The Fire

412 W Girard Ave, Phila, PA 19123

FOR OTHER COLTRANE RELATED ACTIVITIES AROUND THE CITY CHECK OUT THE FULL EVENT LISTING ON THE PJP WEBSITE!

Philadelphia Jazz Project (PJP) works to support, promote, archive and celebrate the diverse elements within the Philadelphia jazz community, with the larger goal of connecting to the global community. Philadelphia Jazz Project is a sponsored project of the Culture Trust – Greater Philadelphia, with funding provided by The Wyncote Foundation.

For more information contact 267-259-3802 or visit www.philajazzproject.org