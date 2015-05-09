Bridget Ramsey—encourages all music lovers to ‘B Eclectic’

By Kendall Alexander

The tiny room in Le’tage made for a cozy and vibrant scene as musicians, visual artists, and music enthusiasts packed the venue on April 15th to celebrate up and coming musician Bridget Ramsey is EP “B Eclectic.” Bridget and her father, University of Pennsylvania professor and jazz musician Guthrie (Guy) Ramsey talked about her childhood, her musical influences, and growing as a jazz musician’s daughter, between jam sessions and video presentations. Through their songs, both artists took control of the stage and demanded the attention of the audience.

A Philadelphia native, Bridget moved to Atlanta and attended Spelman College where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Music. At 26, the songstress with an impressive vocal range and jazzy intonations. The listening party covered all the bases for the young artist, as she had “Hold Your Head Up” and the catchy tune “Please Dont” playing over the speakers when she was not performing, as well as videos “Fever” and “Beautiful Black,” a song by her group Uncensored Soul. Her live set list featured the ballad “Save Your Love for Me,” “Wildest Gal,” and “Happy Talk” with an encore performance of a fantastic mash-up of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” and Gnarles Barkley’s “Crazy.”

The messages of many of the songs are not just about relationships but also about inner love and self-respect, they just happen to swing with a light jazzy, neo-soul vibe that makes one nod their head in approval while simultaneously soaking in the lyrics.

Bridget shared the songs she has composed for her debut, as well as accompanying videos, highlighting the romance of Philadelphia. Using spoken word artists and various sounds in her music give true meaning to “B Eclectic.”

With a sound that may remind some of Jill Scott with a dash of Minnie Riperton and Sarah Vaughn, the ease and grace she has as she slides up and down in range makes her seem comfortable and fluent in her natural abilities. In other words, the woman can ‘sang’ and is sure to be a rising star in Philadelphia and beyond. Make sure to be on the lookout for Bridget Ramsey’s upcoming EP “B Eclectic” and keep up with her on Facebook (Bridget Ramsey) and at bridgetramseymusic.com.