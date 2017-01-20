Bounce TV acquires the Trumpet Awards

Star-studded annual event set to celebrate 25th Anniversary, world premiere Sun. Jan. 29 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce TV

ATLANTA – Bounce TV will present the 25th Annual Trumpet Awards, the prestigious annual event celebrating African-American achievements and contributions, on Sunday, January 29 at 9:00pm ET.

Bounce recently acquired all assets of The Trumpet Awards and now owns, produces and exclusively world premieres the star-studded event.

“Black-ish,” “Angie Tribeca” and two-time Emmy-nominated actor Deon Cole “Rosewood,” “The Real Husbands of Hollywood” and seven-time NAACP Image Award nominated actress Nicole Ari Parker will host the black-tie ceremony, to be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Honorees at this year’s ceremony include television host and Daytime Emmy-nominee Wendy Williams who will be presented with the Trumpet Award for Entertainment, former NBA great Dikembe Mutombo will be recognized with the Humanitarian Trumpet Award and the iconic R&B group New Edition receiving the Lifetime Achievement Trumpet. Grammy-winning soul singer Peabo Bryson will be given the Legend Trumpet and fashion blogger Gabi Gregg will accept the Trailblazer Trumpet Award.

The 25th Annual Trumpet Awards will also include special performances by Erica Campbell, Kenny Lattimore, Tamela Mann, Shirley Caesar, Bobby Valentino, Keke Wyatt and Jekalyn Carr.

In a very special tribute, civil rights icon and founder of the Trumpet Awards Xernona Clayton will be presented with the distinguished “Golden Trumpet Award” in recognition of her unparalleled leadership, affecting change, and steadfast work in building the legacy of the awards.

“We have come so far since we started in 1993 and I am extremely obliged to those individuals who saw the vision and who have worked with us for 25 years. Bounce is the ideal custodian to continue to enhance the level of excellence that is our standard going forward. I am thrilled to have my beloved Trumpet Awards become part of Bounce who will continue to celebrate the achievements of those who had an impact on our community for many more years to come,” says Clayton.

Ambassador Andrew Young, co-founder of Bounce and a board member of The Trumpet Foundation, commented, “Bounce will continue the legacy of the Trumpet Awards and everything Xernona has lovingly created, while driving growth and scale across the next 25 years and beyond. It is only right that she receives the Golden Trumpet.”