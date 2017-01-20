Image

2:42 PM / Friday January 20, 2017

PA529
20 Jan 2017

Bounce TV acquires the Trumpet Awards

enter_01-22-17c
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 20, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Star-studded annual event set to celebrate 25th Anniversary, world premiere Sun. Jan. 29 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce TV

Image

ATLANTA  – Bounce TV will present the 25th Annual Trumpet Awards, the prestigious annual event celebrating African-American achievements and contributions, on Sunday, January 29 at 9:00pm ET.

Bounce recently acquired all assets of The Trumpet Awards and now owns, produces and exclusively world premieres the star-studded event.

“Black-ish,” “Angie Tribeca” and two-time Emmy-nominated actor Deon Cole “Rosewood,” “The Real Husbands of Hollywood” and seven-time NAACP Image Award nominated actress Nicole Ari Parker will host the black-tie ceremony, to be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Honorees at this year’s ceremony include television host and Daytime Emmy-nominee Wendy Williams who will be presented with the Trumpet Award for Entertainment, former NBA great Dikembe Mutombo will be recognized with the Humanitarian Trumpet Award and the iconic R&B group New Edition receiving the Lifetime Achievement Trumpet. Grammy-winning soul singer Peabo Bryson will be given the Legend Trumpet and fashion blogger Gabi Gregg will accept the Trailblazer Trumpet Award.

The 25th Annual Trumpet Awards will also include special performances by Erica Campbell, Kenny Lattimore, Tamela Mann, Shirley Caesar, Bobby Valentino, Keke Wyatt and Jekalyn Carr.

In a very special tribute, civil rights icon and founder of the Trumpet Awards Xernona Clayton will be presented with the distinguished “Golden Trumpet Award” in recognition of her unparalleled leadership, affecting change, and steadfast work in building the legacy of the awards.   

“We have come so far since we started in 1993 and I am extremely obliged to those individuals who saw the vision and who have worked with us for 25 years. Bounce is the ideal custodian to continue to enhance the level of excellence that is our standard going forward. I am thrilled to have my beloved Trumpet Awards become part of Bounce who will continue to celebrate the achievements of those who had an impact on our community for many more years to come,” says Clayton.

Ambassador Andrew Young, co-founder of Bounce and a board member of The Trumpet Foundation, commented, “Bounce will continue the legacy of the Trumpet Awards and everything Xernona has lovingly created, while driving growth and scale across the next 25 years and beyond. It is only right that she receives the Golden Trumpet.”

Related Posts

Trumpet Awards Foundation presents the 20th Annual Trumpet Awards Ceremony in Atlanta on Jan. 7 Trumpet Awards Foundation announces 2011 Trumpet Awards with Hosts Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker and Niecy Nash enter_06-12-16eSheila E., The Roots, D’Angelo and Janelle Monae are the first artist named for “BET Awards’ Prince homage
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Night to Shine – prom experience planned for people with special needs

oasis_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

On February 10, 2017, from 6–9 PM, Epic Church will host an unforgettable prom experience for 200...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Help for Seniors with bladder control problems

seniors_01-15-17a

January 13, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the best treatments recommended to help seniors with bladder control problems? Leaking...

Go With The-Flo

Taraji P. Henson is set to star in “Proud Mary”

go-flo_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Taraji P. Henson  (Photo: Phil Stafford / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony There’s a lot buzzing...

Style

Should you add color highlights to your or opt for the more popular option—balayage?

style_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

By Leah Fletcher The reasons women get highlights added to their hair vary. Some women get them...

Color Of Money

Six common tax filing mistakes to avoid

money_01-15-17a

January 13, 2017

BPT It’s probably safe to say handing cash to Uncle Sam does not top the list of...

Entertainment

PBS honors extraordinary achievements and explores important conversations as part of Black History Month programming

enter_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:   Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Assistant Professor Abebaw Gela marvel from the tunnels below...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff