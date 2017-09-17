Image

10:23 AM / Sunday September 17, 2017

PA529
17 Sep 2017

Bobby Brown suing TV One over portrayal as violent, abusive husband in Bobbi Kristina biopic

September 17, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Fresh off the successful premiere of TV One original movie, When Love Kills, the network is preparing to release their controversial biopic on the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, a move father, Bobby Brown, is attempting to block by any means necessary.

Image

The New Edition member has officially filed a lawsuit against TV One, seeking over $1,000,000 in damages, according to E! News.

Brown claims the film contains scenes that show him being physically abusive towards his late wife, singer Whitney Houston.

There are also alleged “untrue” scenes that portray him as neglectful and unloving towards his deceased daughter.

The 48-year-old entertainer then alleges the production obtained footage from his 2004 reality show, Being Bobby Brown, and used it in the film without his expressed permission.

Brown also took issue with the casting notice for his character, which described him as a “hard drug user” who “devolves into violence and abuse towards his wife.”

He is officially suing for libel and slander. Check out a teaser of the biopic below.

