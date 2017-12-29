Blacktrospective 2017– Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Best in Black Cinema

By Kam Williams

Best Big Budget Black Films

1. Mudbound

2. Everything, Everything

3. The Fate of the Furious

4. Get Out

5. Girls Trip

6. Hitman’s Bodyguard

7. Roman J. Israel, Esq.

8. xXx: Return of Xander Cage

9. Detroit

10. Marshall

Best Independent Black Films

1. A Question of Faith

2. Crown Heights

3. A United Kingdom

4. Sleight

5. N.O.L.A. Circus

Best Black Documentaries

1. Step

2. I Called Him Morgan

3. The Final Year

4. Night School

5. Whose Streets?

Best Actor (Lead Role)

1. Jason Mitchell (Mudbound)

2. Vin Diesel (The Fate of the Furious & xXx: Return of Xander Cage)

3. Lakeith Stanfield (Crown Heights)

4. Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

5. Idris Elba (The Dark Tower & Molly’s Game)

6. Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

7. Morgan Freeman (Going in Style)

8. Samuel L. Jackson (The Hitman’s Bodyguard)

9. John Boyega (Detroit)

10. Chadwick Boseman (Marshall)

Best Actor (Supporting Role)

1. Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights)

2. Jamie Foxx (Baby Driver)

3. C.J. Jones (Baby Driver)

4. Gregory Alan Williams (A Question of Faith)

5. Laurence Fishburne (Last Flag Flying)

6. Mamoudou Athie (Patti Cake$)

7. Lil Rel Howery (Get Out)

8. Ludacris (The Fate of the Furious)

9. Barkhad Abdi (The Pirates of Somalia)

10. Kofi Siriboe (Girls Trip)

Best Actress (Lead Role)

1. Kim Fields (A Question of Faith)

2. Amandla Steinberg (Everything, Everything)

3. Regina Hall (Girls Trip)

4. Halle Berry (Kidnap)

5. Michelle Rodriguez (The Fate of the Furious)

Best Actress (Supporting Role)

1. Carmen Ejogo (It Comes at Night & Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

2. Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

3. Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)

4. Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

5. Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip)

6. Yvonne Huff (Lucky)

7. Queen Latifah (Girls Trip)

8. Keesha Sharp (Marshall)

9. Natalie Paul (Crown Heights)

10. Anika Noni Rose (Everything, Everything)

Best Director

1. Dee Rees (Mudbound)

2. Stella Meghie (Everything, Everything)

3. F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious)

4. Jordan Peele (Get Out)

5. Maggie Betts (Novitiate)

6. Malcolm Lee (Girls Trip)

7. Amma Asante (A United Kingdom)

8. Angela Robinson (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women)

9. J.D. Dillard (Sleight)

10. Janicza Bravo (Lemon)