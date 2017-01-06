BET’s ‘The New Edition Story’ premieres Jan. 24

SHADOWANDACT.com

“The New Edition Story” will air over three nights, unfolding over 6 hours, on BET, on January 24, 25 and 26, 2017. The cast includes Bryshere Y. Gray as Michael Bivins; Elijah Kelley is Ricky Bell; singer-songwriter Luke James is Johnny Gill; Algee Smith is Ralph Tresvant; Keith Powers is Ronnie Devoe, and Woody McClain plays Bobby Brown.

Meanwhile, Dante Hoagland, Caleb McLaughlin, Jahi Winston, Myles Truitt and Tyler Williams will play the younger versions of the group.

Joining them are La La Anthony (as Flo DeVoe, mother of Ronnie DeVoe); Yvette Nicole Brown (as Michael Bivins’ mother Shirley Bivins); Monica Calhoun (as Ralph Tresvant’s mother Patricia Tresvant), Lisa Nicole Carson (as Ricky Bell’s mother Mae Bell) and Sandi McCree (as Bobby Brown’s mother Carole Brown) .

Also Wood Harris, Michael Rapaport, Faizon Love, Duane Martin, Tank and Bre-Z play Brooke Payne, Gary Evans, Maurice Starr, Louil Silas, Jheryl Busby and Peanut Bell respectively.

Real-life New Edition members, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant and Bobby Brown serve as consultants and co-producers on the film.

New Edition’s longtime manager Brooke Payne also serves as a co-producer.

With a script by Abdul Williams (Lottery Ticket), the miniseries is directed Chris Robinson (“ATL,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”).