Image

2:06 PM / Friday January 6, 2017

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
6 Jan 2017

BET’s ‘The New Edition Story’ premieres Jan. 24

enter01-08-17f
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 6, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

SHADOWANDACT.com

“The New Edition Story” will air over three nights, unfolding over 6 hours, on BET, on January 24, 25 and 26, 2017. The cast includes Bryshere Y. Gray as Michael Bivins; Elijah Kelley is Ricky Bell; singer-songwriter Luke James is Johnny Gill; Algee Smith is Ralph Tresvant; Keith Powers is Ronnie Devoe, and Woody McClain plays Bobby Brown.

Meanwhile, Dante Hoagland, Caleb McLaughlin, Jahi Winston, Myles Truitt and Tyler Williams will play the younger versions of the group.

Joining them are La La Anthony (as Flo DeVoe, mother of Ronnie DeVoe); Yvette Nicole Brown (as Michael Bivins’ mother Shirley Bivins); Monica Calhoun (as Ralph Tresvant’s mother Patricia Tresvant), Lisa Nicole Carson (as Ricky Bell’s mother Mae Bell) and Sandi McCree (as Bobby Brown’s mother Carole Brown) .

Also Wood Harris, Michael Rapaport, Faizon Love, Duane Martin, Tank and Bre-Z play Brooke Payne, Gary Evans, Maurice Starr, Louil Silas, Jheryl Busby and Peanut Bell respectively.

Real-life New Edition members, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant and Bobby Brown serve as consultants and co-producers on the film.

New Edition’s longtime manager Brooke Payne also serves as a co-producer.

Image

With a script by Abdul Williams (Lottery Ticket), the miniseries is directed Chris Robinson (“ATL,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”).

Related Posts

enter_08-16-15dBET Miniseries reunites five members of New Edition enter_05-08-16cCast set for BET’s New Edition biopic go-flo_08-16-15aLaila Ali will host the 22nd Little Miss African America Scholarship Pageant
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Detroit teen girls win National Chess Championship

oasis_01-08-17a

January 6, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  (Photo: Catherine Martinez) By Forest Parks urbanintellects.com At a Chicago hotel last May, the final...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to Organize Your Affairs

seniors_01-08-17a

January 6, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I would like to get our personal and financial affairs in...

Go With The-Flo

Je’Caryvas Johnson’s newest play, “Married But Single Too” launches on Valentine’s Day, in Detroit

married-but-single-too

December 30, 2016

By Florence Anthony Tameka “Tiny” Harris has reportedly filed for divorce from husband, rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris,...

Style

When finalizing that New Year’s resolution list, don’t forget to include your 2017 hair goals

style_01-08-17a

January 6, 2017

By Leah Fletcher As Ebony Chambliss ushered in 2017, she, like many others, was finalizing her list...

Color Of Money

Enter your business in the Black business directory for North Philadelphia

money_01-08-17b

January 6, 2017

Are you a Black business owner in North Philadelphia? If so, then you should consider listing your...

Entertainment

Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays and lesbians

enter01-08-17g

January 6, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kim Burrell Associated Press NEW YORK — Gospel singer Kim Burrell says she makes “no...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff