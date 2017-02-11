BET sets premiere for new scripted drama series ‘Rebel’ from John Singleton

shadowandact.com

BET’s new scripted drama series, “Rebel,” which tackles the unique and complicated relationship the Black community faces with police officers premieres March 28th at 9:00PM ET/PT. Directed by John Singleton, the series follows Rebel (Danielle Moné Truitt), a police officer who leaves the force after being under an intense internal affairs criminal investigation for shooting her partner in the hopes of preventing him from gunning down her little brother. Continuing to fight crime as a P.I. (private investigator), Rebel struggles with her brother’s murder while defending herself from the dirty cops who are out for revenge.

Featuring an all-star cast, including Giancarlo Esposito (as Lieutenant Charles Gold, Rebel’s friend and mentor), Mykelti Williamson (as Rene Knight, Rebel’s father), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (as TJ, Rebel’s Ex-husband), LaTanya Richardson (as Detective Traylynn Jones, Mack’s new partner), Brandon Quinn (as Mack, Rebel’s former partner), the series examines the conflicted relationship officers of color have with their jobs at a time when police forces are rife with brutality and misconduct.

BET describes the series as hard-hitting, gritty, complicated and morally ambiguous, featuring many issues ripped from the headlines.

“Rebel” is produced by MarVista Entertainment for BET and executive produced and directed by John Singleton. Dallas Jackson and Randy Huggins are also executive producers. Music for the pilot was composed by Jill Scott.