Image

1:17 AM / Friday November 4, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
3 Nov 2016

BET Networks presents award-winning “Truth Series” with original documentary Charged: The DA vs. Black America”premiering Nov. 7 as a call-to-action to vote Nov. 8

enter_11-06-16h
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 3, 2016 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

New York, NY– BET Networks continues its award-winning “Truth Series” programming with the premiere of the compelling documentary, “Charged: The DA vs. Black America,” which will air Tuesday, November 7, at 9:00pm EST. #Charged is BET’s battle cry for all registered voters on election day to pay close attention to the men and women on the ballot for district attorney in their local community.

Producer of #Charged, Shoshana Guy

Producer of #Charged, Shoshana Guy

Produced by NBC News senior producer, Emmy nominee Shoshana Guy, and narrated by Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter of the legendary hip hop band The Roots, #Charged is an alarming wake up call regarding the absolute power of the district attorney. With an in-depth and unprecedented look into the DA’s impact on individuals and families across the country, the documentary exposes how these elected prosecutors have contributed to the mass incarceration of Black men.Today, there are more African American men in prison, on parole or on probation than were enslaved in 1850.

The documentary features an exclusive interview with Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, one of the few Black female prosecutors in the entire country who garnered notoriety for charging six white police officers in the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray. “I had a number of death threats, hate mail, obituaries describing the way I would die, the way my husband would die,” says Mosby.

Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change, the largest online, non-profit racial justice organization, recalls the recent victory in galvanizing Chicago voters, using the hashtag #ByeAnita, to dethrone Cook County District Attorney Anita Alvarez following her mishandling of the LaQuan McDonald case, a 17-year-old African-American male shot 16 times by a police officer.

There are over 2,300 prosecutors in the country, 95 percent of who are white. And it is the prosecutor and the prosecutor alone who decides what charges to bring, and what the plea bargain will be. All of these negotiations happen behind closed doors.

Image

The film asks the question of every African American voter today: Do you know who your local district attorney is?

#Charged is part of BET’s “Truth Series,” where passionate award-winning, independent filmmakers like actor/activist and executive producer Jesse Williams (Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement), television producer and journalist Sacha Jenkins (CNN Film’s Fresh Dressed), Emmy award-winning director Stanley Nelson (The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution), and Emmy award-winning producer Candi Carter (Katrina 10 Years Later: Through Hell or High Water), are given the creative freedom to document the Black experience. “Truth Series” is designed to tell our stories to evoke progressive dialogue about social justice.

The premiere of Charged: The DA vs. Black America is Monday, November 7, 2016 at 9:00pm EST.

Related Posts

enter_09-13-15dTHIRTEEN’s American Masters Series presents filmmaker/photographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ new documentary, The Women’s List, premiering nationwide Sept. 25 on PBS BET redefines power and influence with first Black Girls Rock! televised tribute to Black women premiering, Nov. 7 Start your Sundays off right with T.D. Jakes Presents: Mind, Body & Soul, Oct. 6 on BET Networks
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

It’s not religious, but T.D. Jakes hopes new show will ‘minister’

oasis_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Nekesa Mumbi Moody associated press NEW YORK — T.D. Jakes doesn’t wave around the Bible or...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Incentive trusts can motivate your heirs

seniors_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about incentive trusts? I have two adult children that...

Go With The-Flo

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar in a seemingly endless battle for power at “The View”

go-flo_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Whoopi Goldberg  (Photo: Lev Radin / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to the Daily Mail,...

Style

The Baggy Method may be the answer to your dry-hair, moisturizing blues

style_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Leah Fletcher Arlette Johnson, an admitted fashionista, styles her hair straight, braided, loose and curly. She...

Color Of Money

Helping veterans build careers

money_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

Family Features Once their military service ends, veterans can face obstacles in assimilating back into civilian life....

Entertainment

Omar Sy, a Rising Star!: The “Inferno” Interview

enter_11-06-16z

November 3, 2016

  By Kam Williams Omar Sy is an award-winning actor, comedian, comic writer and television personality who has...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff