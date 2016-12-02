Image

12:41 PM / Friday December 2, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
2 Dec 2016

BET founder Bob Johnson’s SVOD service, Urban Movie Channel, now available on iOS

December 2, 2016

shadowandact

Urban Movie Channel (UMC), the first subscription video on demand service created for African American and urban audiences in North America, today announced the arrival of the highly-anticipated iOS app. Available to download free at: http://apple.co/2epkX7z, UMC offers a seven-day free trial and thereafter is just $6.99/month.

Created by Robert L. Johnson, Chairman of RLJ Entertainment and founder of Black Entertainment Television, UMC features quality urban content and showcases feature films, documentaries, original series, stand-up comedy, and other exclusive content for African American and urban audiences.

enter_12-04-16gsm01Johnson stated, “We are very excited about the launch of the UMC app as part of the iOS platform. The iOS app will give UMC the ability to reach millions of potential subscribers while also giving us a level playing field to compete with some of the top digital streaming content brands. More importantly, UMC is enhancing its commitment to becoming available to African American and urban households who want to access the compelling content we provide for their specific viewing interests, as well as to provide them with an alternative to the high-priced costs of a cable set-top box. At $6.99, UMC is a proven value and we look forward to maintaining our position as the preeminent urban digital streaming source.”

RLJ Entertainment recently announced a partnership with AMC Networks which builds on each company’s long track-record of successfully developing high-quality content for targeted audiences and capitalizing on new technology along with changing viewing habits to make that content available to consumers.

The UMC iOS app was developed by Brightcove Inc., a software company and leading online video platform.

UMC adds new titles weekly including live stand-up specials and performances, comedy films, dramas, documentaries, action/thrillers, and stage play productions.

Available at urbanmoviechannel.com, UMC is also available on the Roku platform, as an Amazon Prime add-on subscription, and through Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Stick. UMC will also become available on Apple TV in early 2017.

