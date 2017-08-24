Image

2:27 PM / Thursday August 24, 2017

PA529
24 Aug 2017

BET Announces Bobby Brown Miniseries And Multiple New Shows

August 24, 2017

Essence

After the huge success of the miniseries The New Edition Story in January, BET is bringing The Bobby Brown Story, a two-part, four-hour miniseries to the network.

BET announced the news at its upfront presentation in New York City on Thursday, but Brown isn’t the only celebrity who will get the star treatment on the small screen.

As reported by Variety, BET is also looking to capitalize on its success earlier this year with The New Edition Story by green-lighting biopics on Bobby Brown and famed Death Row Records founder, Suge Knight.

Image

Knight’s story will be a part of a six-part documentary on the rise and fall of Death Row Records and its legendary artists — Tupac Shakur, Snopp Dogg and Dr. Dre.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff