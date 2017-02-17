Image

12:09 PM / Friday February 17, 2017

PA529
17 Feb 2017

Aretha is retiring: Singer plans one more album

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 17, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Aretha Franklin (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / shutterstock)

associated Press

NEW YORK — At 74, the Queen of Soul has decided to take it a little easier.

Aretha Franklin is planning to retire this year, she told Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4, the city’s NBC affiliate. The singer says she will make one more album, with several tracks produced by Stevie Wonder, and will otherwise limit herself to “some select things, many one a month, for six months out of the year” as she devotes more time to her grandchildren. She also says 2017 will be her “last year in concert.”

“’’This will be my last year,” Franklin said. “I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”

On Thursday, a representative for Franklin confirmed her remarks made to WDIV.

Franklin, whose many hits include “Respect” and “Think,” added that she did not want to do “just nothing.” But she said that she is otherwise “very satisfied” with her career and is ready to step back. She has had health problems in recent years, including surgery in 2010 for undisclosed reasons that left many fearing her life was in danger.

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now,” Franklin said.

But she hasn’t convinced longtime friend Clive Davis, who executive produced many of her albums.

“I don’t believe her,” Davis said in an interview Thursday while promoting his annual pre-Grammy Awards party in Beverly Hills, California.

Image

“I think that what she might have meant was that she doesn’t plan an extensive tour — still not flying and still traveling by bus, it’s just hard to stay on that bus,” the music mogul said. “Aretha is still magical in person and still has the God-given voice that she has. I don’t believe that she’s retiring. I just believe that she’s cutting back, judiciously.”

Her presumed last album would be a kind of homecoming. Franklin and Wonder, a fellow Detroit hero, have known each other for decades. In the 1970s, she had a hit with a cover of “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do),” which Wonder helped write.

Related Posts

“The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin sings live at the Kimmel Center Dec. 29 Q&A with Erica Campbell: Mary Mary singer breaks out with solo album Aretha Franklin celebrates birthday with Denzel
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Diabetes patients often skip eye exams: Survey

February 17, 2017

BPT The leading cause of blindness, diabetes, is steadily growing and is expected to affect one in...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to help older drivers give up the car keys

February 17, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What tips can you recommend that can help me deal with my mom’s bad...

Go With The-Flo

Mikki Taylor will host the third event in the “TalkingBEAUTY” brunch series at the The Harlem Fine Arts Show

February 17, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Mikki Taylor (Photo: Lev Radin / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to reports, the Adele...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 10

February 17, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: According to the Urban Dictionary, Wednesday is Hump Day – “the midway...

Color Of Money

Homeless haircuts: Salvation of Sorrows boosting pride and dignity, one head at a time

February 17, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Chris Anderson (c) and his barbers work on clients.  (Photo: Courtesy Arlene Edmonds) By Arlene...

Entertainment

Aisha Hinds of “Underground”– Hinds finds portraying Tubman “a spiritual calling”

February 17, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman in the WGN docudrama, “Underground.”  (Illustration: WGN)   Interview with...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff