Anika Noni Rose as newly-elected president of an HBCU is challenged in first clip from BET’s New Series, ‘The Quad’ and premiere date set

ABOVE PHOTO: “The Quad” pilot. Anika Noni Rose as Dr. Eva Fletcher and Jasmine Guy as Ella Grace Caldwell. (Photo: Annette Brown/BET)

BET is bringing the Black college experience to television with the January 2017 launch of a scripted dramatic series titled “The Quad.” Based on a concept created by Rob Hardy, “The Quad” was created by Felicia D. Henderson and Charles Holland.

Starring Anika Noni Rose and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “The Quad” follows the ambitious yet secretive life of Dr. Eva Fletcher (Rose), an ambitious newly elected president of the fictitious Georgia A&M University, as well as her administration, and the entering freshman class, led by Zoe, Eva’s rebellious daughter, Cedric, a talented rapper on the rise, and Bojohn, who is looking to achieve victory and success as the school’s first White starting quarterback.

The staple of Georgia A&M is their prestigious marching band led by their charismatic yet ruthless leader, Art Diamond. Art’s power and influence proves a challenge for Eva, but she manages to find strong allies in Ella Grace, dean of the history department, and in football coach Eugene Hardwick.

Though the students and faculty of The Quad come from different places and face different challenges, one similarity remains—everyone is looking to make a name for themselves at Georgia A&M. Dr. Fletcher is charged with saving the prestigious HBCU from bankruptcy as her marriage crumbles. The series promises to take viewers inside the unique, tradition-filled world of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).