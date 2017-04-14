Adventure Aquarium packing penguins and sharks into Easter baskets

ABOVE PHOTO: (Adventure Aquarium)

Behind the scenes animal encounters now available for spring break!

Parents of adventurous kids, and adults alike, looking for more than just chocolate bunnies in their Easter baskets can look no further. Due to popular demand, Adventure Aquarium has added additional behind the scenes opportunities with African penguins and sharks this Spring Break, Aquarium officials announced this week.

“We are always looking for ways to bring our guests closer to our animals,” said Lindsay Rosenberg, Adventure Aquarium Sales Manager. “The Penguin Encounter is the closest you’ll get to an African Penguin! Not only do you watch a live penguin footprint painting session, get to snap photos and video of your new penguin pal but you get to take a painting home to remember your special experience for years to come.”

Guests can book an exclusive Penguin Encounter daily 10:15 AM and 2:30 PM until Sunday. Each session is approximately 30 minutes and can accommodate up to six guests. Participants ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and the cost is $135 per person ($122 for Members). The price also includes the Penguin Encounter experience, general admission to the aquarium, free parking for one car per paid participant, a souvenir t-shirt and the original penguin painting.

Spring break Shark and Ray Encounters are also available on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

“Our Shark and Ray Encounter is extremely popular so we decided to offer it on the Fridays of Spring Break this year,” said Rosenberg. “Being able to look a shark in the eye with no glass barrier in between is truly a one-of-a-kind experience for the thrill seeker in everyone.”

Guests don a wetsuit, provided by the Aquarium, and snorkel in Shark Realm, the 550,000-gallon exhibit which is home to dozens of sandbar, sand tiger and sharks. Participants also have the opportunity to swim and feed dozens of playful stingrays in the Stingray Lagoon located in a special behind the scenes area of Shark Realm.

Each session is one hour and 45 minutes, including approximately 45 minutes in the water, and accommodates up to six guests. Participants ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The cost is $185 per person and $167 for Adventure Aquarium Members and includes the Shark & Ray Encounter experience, general admission to the aquarium, free parking for one car per paid participant, a souvenir t-shirt, souvenir snorkel and mask. Participants must bring their own bathing suits, towels, water shoes and toiletries.

Visit adventureaquarium.com for more info and call the Group Sales department at 1-800-616-JAWS (5297) to book today.