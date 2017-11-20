Image

3:34 AM / Tuesday November 21, 2017

PA529
20 Nov 2017

Actress Della Reese dead at 86

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 20, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

(LOS ANGELES) — Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama “Touched by an Angel,” has died at age 86.

Image

A family representative released a statement Monday that Reese died peacefully Sunday evening in California. No cause of death or additional details were provided.

Before “Touched by an Angel” debuted in 1994, Reese was mainly known as a singer, although she had costarred on “Chico and the Man,” ”Charlie and Company” and “The Royal Family” and hosted her own talk show, “Della.”

She appeared on numerous shows such as “Night Court,” ”L.A. Law,” and “Designing Women,” but wrote in her 1997 autobiography that she had difficulty being typecast until she landed her “Touched by an Angel” role.

-Associated Press

Related Posts

‘True Blood’ actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39 Brooklyn-born actress Novella Nelson dead at 77 A look at… Fashion designer Tracy Reese
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

CeCe Winans accepts the Spirit Award at Lisa Collins’ 20th Annual “First Ladies High Tea”

November 16, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  CeCe Winans (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Lisa Collins’ 20th...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Assistance dogs provide help and love

November 16, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior What can you tell me about assistance dogs for people with disabilities? My sister,...

Food And Beverage

A Very Versatile Holiday

November 16, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Cola and Brown Sugar Glazed Ham   Family Features When planning this year’s holiday menu,...

Entertainment

Actress Della Reese dead at 86

November 20, 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest...

Health

Simple ways to follow a low-glycemic eating plan for better health

November 16, 2017

BPT Adopting a diet that mainly consists of foods ranking low on the Glycemic Index (GI) can...

Oasis

God won’t let you be defeated

November 16, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs In my most recent YouTube family vlog (I love that you’re subscribing!), as I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff