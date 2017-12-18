ABC has pulled the Great American Baking Show, after John Iuzzini accused of sexual misconduct allegations

After only one episode, ABC has pulled the Ayesha Curry-fronted Great American Baking Show, after sexual misconduct allegations against one of the show’s judges, Johnny Iuzzini.

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of ‘The Great American Baking Show’ episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct,” the network said in a statement.

The remaining episodes will be replaced by “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and “CMA Country Christmas”

Allegations against Iuzzini were first revealed in a report by Mic.

by Shadow and Act