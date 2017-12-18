Image

11:26 AM / Tuesday December 19, 2017

PA529
18 Dec 2017

ABC has pulled the Great American Baking Show, after John Iuzzini accused of sexual misconduct allegations

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 18, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

After only one episode, ABC has pulled the Ayesha Curry-fronted Great American Baking Show, after sexual misconduct allegations against one of the show’s judges, Johnny Iuzzini.

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of ‘The Great American Baking Show’ episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct,” the network said in a statement.

Image

The remaining episodes will be replaced by “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and “CMA Country Christmas”

Allegations against Iuzzini were first revealed in a report by Mic.

by Shadow and Act

Related Posts

Women of City Council Issue Statement Condemning Sexual Misconduct Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations Celebrity chef Mario Batali takes leave amid sexual misconduct allegations Sen. Al Franken resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Letoya Luckett married Dallas-based entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

December 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Letoya Luckett  (By FashionStock.com/shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to Essence.com, former Destiny’s Child member turned actress Letoya...

Oasis

Thank God in advance for your turnaround

December 15, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I was trying to type on a broken computer. I had to rig the...

Food And Beverage

Perfect Wine Pairings for Holiday Parties

December 15, 2017

Photo courtesy of Getty Images Family Features With the holidays quickly approaching, it is time to begin...

Commentary

The American plutocracy gets its immoral tax bill

December 15, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Milt Priggee, www.miltpriggee.com)   By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com “I tremble for my country when I...

Health

New baby? New tech can make a big difference Innovative gadgets that can make parenting easier

December 14, 2017

Family Features Welcoming a new baby to the family brings with it excitement, challenges and a lot...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 17

December 14, 2017

All Signs: In addition to my weekly; I also write a daily horoscope, which has a Moon...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff