Image

1:18 AM / Friday November 4, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
3 Nov 2016

76ers apologize for canceling ‘We Matter’ anthem singer

enter_11-06-16i
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 3, 2016 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Sevyn Streeter  (Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)

By Dan Gelston

associated press

The Philadelphia 76ers have apologized for canceling the national anthem performance of a singer wearing a “We Matter” jersey.

The 76ers backtracked from their original stance when they told R&B singer Sevyn Streeter she could not perform the anthem before Wednesday night’s season opener because of the shirt’s slogan.

“We are sorry that this happened,” the Sixers said in a Friday statement. “After receiving feedback from our players, basketball operations staff and ownership group, we believe that the wrong decision was made, and Sevyn should have been welcomed to sing. We apologize to her, and in an effort to move the conversation forward, we have reached out to offer her an opportunity to return and perform at a game of her choice. We are waiting to hear back.”

A person familiar with the decision to invite Streeter back said she would be allowed to wear her “We Matter” jersey if she decided to sing. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the Sixers had not announced the detail publicly.

Streeter could not immediately be reached for comment.

Streeter said in an interview with The Associated Press late Wednesday she was told she would not sing just minutes before her performance.

“I’d say two minutes before we were about to walk out … the organization told me that I could not wear my shirt while singing the national anthem at their game,” the R&B singer said by phone. “I was never given any kind of dress code. I was never asked beforehand to show my wardrobe.”

The Sixers players met and were considering whether to respond to Streeter’s cancellation.

Image

“Everybody expressed their emotions about it,” forward Robert Covington said. “We want to take steps about it. We just don’t know exactly what steps we want to take. We talked about a lot of different things.”

Related Posts

76ers fire coach Jordan after one season enter_03-20-16fNFLplayer Russell Wilson, singer Ciara are engaged 76ers officially sold to new owners
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

It’s not religious, but T.D. Jakes hopes new show will ‘minister’

oasis_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Nekesa Mumbi Moody associated press NEW YORK — T.D. Jakes doesn’t wave around the Bible or...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Incentive trusts can motivate your heirs

seniors_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about incentive trusts? I have two adult children that...

Go With The-Flo

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar in a seemingly endless battle for power at “The View”

go-flo_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Whoopi Goldberg  (Photo: Lev Radin / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to the Daily Mail,...

Style

The Baggy Method may be the answer to your dry-hair, moisturizing blues

style_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Leah Fletcher Arlette Johnson, an admitted fashionista, styles her hair straight, braided, loose and curly. She...

Color Of Money

Helping veterans build careers

money_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

Family Features Once their military service ends, veterans can face obstacles in assimilating back into civilian life....

Entertainment

Omar Sy, a Rising Star!: The “Inferno” Interview

enter_11-06-16z

November 3, 2016

  By Kam Williams Omar Sy is an award-winning actor, comedian, comic writer and television personality who has...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff