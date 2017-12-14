Philly PR Girl: Holiday Gift Guide

For the Moms and Ladies who ROCK

Chardonnay Go – For Wine Lovers, Mom’s and Other Shameless People

Give the gift of wine this season with the new hit board game Chardonnay Go. “One Funny Mother” Dena Blizzard brought her viral video to life when creating this game for “wine lovers, moms, and other shameless people.” The holidays are almost here and Chardonnay Go is the perfect gift – purchase four or more games and receive a 10 percent off discount. Buy the board game at https://www.sonsofbenmovie.com/.

Girls Auto Clinic Glove Box Guide

Give the gift of car confidence with Girls Auto Clinic Glove Box Guide, an easy-to-follow guide to auto maintenance. Girls Auto Clinic owner, and Glove Box Guide author, Patrice Banks explains the ins and outs of motor vehicles, proper maintenance, and repair with both clear and encouraging instructions. Purchase your copy at http://girlsautoclinic.com/shecanic/glove-box-guide/.

For the Night Owls

Yakitori Boy Gift Card

For 10 years, Yakitori Boy has been giving the gift of eating, drinking, and singing to Chinatown. This season, give a giftcard or rent out a private room at our favorite karaoke bar. Whether you’re looking for a place to hold a formal meeting over dinner or just to hang out with friends, Yakitori Boy is the perfect choice! For prices and more information visit their website at http://www.yakitoriboy.com/.

Chill Moody’s “It’s Been a Nice Year” Show

Tickets to Chill Moody’s upcoming show are the perfect gift to give to the music lover in your friend group. “It’s Been A Nice Year,” and Chill is finishing 2017 off strong with his last performance of the year. Catch him Thursday, December 28 at MilkBoy Philly for a performance you don’t want to miss.

DVLF TOY Tickets

Give the gift of giving back and take your date to DVLF’s annual TOY event! TOY is an annual holiday fundraising event that raises money and toys to provide for patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and children benefited by Action Wellness. On Saturday, December 9, dance the night away, participate in a silent auction, and more, all for a great cause. Online tickets sales are closed. Tickets can be purchased at the door for the online price of $75.

For the Health and Beauty Guru

Moxie Blue Salon – Give The Gift of Style

New year, new you, right? A gift certificate to Old City’s newest hair salon, Moxie Blue Salon, is the perfect present to give to your loved one craving a change in 2018. With services like haircuts, make-up applications, keratin treatments, and much more, it is easy to find something for everyone. For more information and gift certificates visit Moxie Blue Salon’s website at http://www.moxiebluesalon.com/philly/.

Holistic Health with Tara Nayak, ND.

Treat the people most important to you with an appointment to see Dr. Tara Nayak. Dr. Nayak is an naturopathic doctor with expertise in holistic medicine, using analysis of genes and the microbiome to make personalized, precision health decisions. She holds a passion for the discovery of the underlying causes of diseases and provides solutions to the issue’s core, rather than simply treating the symptoms. For more information about her services and to make an appointment visit her website at https://www.taranayaknd.com/.

Pain Relief at Luminous Chiropractic

Is someone in your life suffering from back pain, knee pain, scoliosis, or migraines? Luminous Chiropractic, owned and operated by Dr. Casey D’Arcy, has appointments available to help resolve these medical issues. Dr. Casey’s mission is to help individuals overcome health challenges and live a life free of suffering and pain. Book an appointment now at https://luminouschiropractic.com/schedule-an-appointment/.

Hand & Stone Gift Certificate

Help your loved ones unwind from the holiday madness with a gift certificate from Hand & Stone Logan Square. Services include basic massages, facials, hot stone massages, and so much more. This gift certificate is the perfect present to give anyone who needs a break this season. Buy your certificate at http://www.handandstone.com/spa/pennsylvania/philadelphia-logan-square.

Bounce Back with City Hydration

With all of the shopping and preparation, the holiday season tends to get exhausting. City Hydration Philadelphia is here to give you and your loved ones the best bounce back of the year with their IV Hydration Lounge. From a hangover cure to treating your cold or flu symptoms or simply needing a pick-me-up, City Hydration has got it all. For more information on services and to book an appointment visit at https://www.cityhydration.com/.

Power Yoga Packages

TORC Yoga is officially open! The Old City yoga studio has classes and packages fit for everyone’s budget. A TORC Yoga gift certificate is the perfect gift for the yoga lovers and fitness freaks in your family. Visit TORC’s website and purchase a package today at https://www.torcyoga.com/classes-pricing