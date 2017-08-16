Image

11:04 AM / Thursday August 17, 2017

PA529
16 Aug 2017

2nd defense attorney wants off Bill Cosby’s sex assault case

August 16, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – A second lawyer who defended Bill Cosby in his sex assault trial that ended with a deadlocked jury wants off the case before the start of his retrial that’s set for November.

Los Angeles-based lawyer Angela Agrusa filed documents Tuesday seeking to withdraw as Cosby’s counsel.

Lead defense lawyer Brian McMonagle, of Philadelphia, asked to be taken off the case earlier this month.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill previously set a hearing for Aug. 22 to discuss that request. Agrusa is asking to delay that hearing until Sept. 11.

District Attorney Kevin Steele is asking the judge to deny that request, saying it delays justice.

Image

The 80-year-old comedian is being retried on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand more than a decade ago. Cosby has said it was consensual.

