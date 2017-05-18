2017 TV Cheat Sheet: The complete list of which shows are canceled or renewed

ABOVE PHOTO: Black-ish Cast (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

By Leanne Aguilera

Entertainment Tonight

Brace yourselves, TV fans — it’s time to discover the fate of your favorite shows!

Each May, the TV powers-that-be decide which series will continue on for another season, and which ones will be cast aside into the small screen abyss.

To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET has brought back our annual TV Cheat Sheet so you have a one-stop-shop master list all of the renewals and cancellations from ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC.

We’ll be updating this list regularly with all the latest network news, so keep checking back to see what happens to those TBD TV shows…

ABC

Renewed:

American Housewives – Season 2

Black-ish – Season 4

Designated Survivor – Season 2

The Goldbergs – Seasons 5 and 6

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 14

How to Get Away With Murder – Season 4

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 5

The Middle – Season 9

Modern Family – Seasons 9 and 10

Once Upon a Time – Season 7

Scandal – Season 7 (Reportedly Final Season)

Canceled/Ended:

American Crime

The Catch, Conviction, Dr. Ken, Imaginary Mary, Last Man Standing, Notorious, The Real O’Neals, Secrets and Lies, Time After Time

Still Waiting to Hear:

Downward Dog (series premiered May 17) Fresh Off the Boat, Quantico, Speechless, When We Rise

CBS

Renewed:

The Big Bang Theory – Seasons 11 and 12

Blue Bloods – Season 8

Bull – Season 2

Criminal Minds – Season 13

The Good Fight – Season 2 (CBS All Access)

Hawaii Five-0 – Season 8

Kevin Can Wait – Season 2

Life in Pieces – Season 3

MacGyver – Season 2

Madam Secretary – Season 4

Man With a Plan – Season 2

Mom- Season 5

NCIS – Season 15

NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 9

NCIS: New Orleans – Season 4

Scorpion – Season 4

Superior Donuts – Season 2

Survivor – Seasons 35 and 36

Zoo – (Season 3 premieres June 29)

Canceled/Ended:

American Gothic

Brain Dead

Doubt, Pure Genius, Rush Hour

Still Waiting to Hear:

2 Broke Girls

The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Code Black, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, The Great Indoors, The Odd Couple, Training Day, Ransom

The CW

Renewed:

The 100 – Season 5

Arrow – Season 6

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 3

The Flash – Season 4

iZombie – Season 4

Jane the Virgin – Season 4

The Originals – Season 5

Riverdale – Season 2

Supergirl – Season 3

Supernatural – Season 13

Canceled/Ended:

Frequency,

No Tomorrow, Reign, The Vampire Diaries

NBC

Renewed:

Bob’s Burgers – Season 8

Empire – Season 4

Gotham – Season 4

The Last Man on Earth – Season 4

Lucifer – Season 3

Leathal Weapon – Season 4

The Mick – Season 2

The Simpsons – Season 30

Star – Season 2

The X-Files – Season 11

Canceled/Ended:

APB,

Bones, Making History, Pitch, Rosewood, Sleepy Hollow, Son of Zorn

Still Waiting to Hear:

24: Legacy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Exorcist, Family Guy, Hell’s Kitchen, Lethal Weapon, New Girl, MasterChef, Prison Break Rosewood, Shots Fired, Scream Queens

NBC

Renewed:

The Blacklist – Season 5

Blindspot – Season 3

The Carmichael Show (Season 3 premieres May 31)

Chicago Fire – Season 6

Chicago Med – Season 3

Chicago P.D. – Season 5

The Good Place – Season 2

Great News – Season 2

Law & Order: SVU – Season 19

The Night Shift (Season 4 premieres June 22)

Shades of Blue – Season 3

Superstore – Season 3

Taken – Season 2

This Is Us – Seasons 2 and 3

The Voice – Seasons 12 and 13

Timeless – Season 2

Canceled/Ended:

Aquarius, The Blacklist: Redemption, Emerald City, Grimm, Powerless

Still Waiting to Hear:

Chicago Justice, Little Big Shots, Trial & Error