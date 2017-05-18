2017 TV Cheat Sheet: The complete list of which shows are canceled or renewed

ABOVE PHOTO: Black-ish Cast (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
By Leanne Aguilera
Entertainment Tonight
Brace yourselves, TV fans — it’s time to discover the fate of your favorite shows!
Each May, the TV powers-that-be decide which series will continue on for another season, and which ones will be cast aside into the small screen abyss.
To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET has brought back our annual TV Cheat Sheet so you have a one-stop-shop master list all of the renewals and cancellations from ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC.
We’ll be updating this list regularly with all the latest network news, so keep checking back to see what happens to those TBD TV shows…
ABC
Renewed:
American Housewives – Season 2
Black-ish – Season 4
Designated Survivor – Season 2
The Goldbergs – Seasons 5 and 6
Grey’s Anatomy – Season 14
How to Get Away With Murder – Season 4
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 5
The Middle – Season 9
Modern Family – Seasons 9 and 10
Once Upon a Time – Season 7
Scandal – Season 7 (Reportedly Final Season)
Canceled/Ended:
American Crime
The Catch, Conviction, Dr. Ken, Imaginary Mary, Last Man Standing, Notorious, The Real O’Neals, Secrets and Lies, Time After Time
Still Waiting to Hear:
Downward Dog (series premiered May 17) Fresh Off the Boat, Quantico, Speechless, When We Rise
CBS
Renewed:
The Big Bang Theory – Seasons 11 and 12
Blue Bloods – Season 8
Bull – Season 2
Criminal Minds – Season 13
The Good Fight – Season 2 (CBS All Access)
Hawaii Five-0 – Season 8
Kevin Can Wait – Season 2
Life in Pieces – Season 3
MacGyver – Season 2
Madam Secretary – Season 4
Man With a Plan – Season 2
Mom- Season 5
NCIS – Season 15
NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 9
NCIS: New Orleans – Season 4
Scorpion – Season 4
Superior Donuts – Season 2
Survivor – Seasons 35 and 36
Zoo – (Season 3 premieres June 29)
Canceled/Ended:
American Gothic
Brain Dead
Doubt, Pure Genius, Rush Hour
Still Waiting to Hear:
2 Broke Girls
The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Code Black, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, The Great Indoors, The Odd Couple, Training Day, Ransom
The CW
Renewed:
The 100 – Season 5
Arrow – Season 6
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 3
The Flash – Season 4
iZombie – Season 4
Jane the Virgin – Season 4
The Originals – Season 5
Riverdale – Season 2
Supergirl – Season 3
Supernatural – Season 13
Canceled/Ended:
Frequency,
No Tomorrow, Reign, The Vampire Diaries
NBC
Renewed:
Bob’s Burgers – Season 8
Empire – Season 4
Gotham – Season 4
The Last Man on Earth – Season 4
Lucifer – Season 3
Leathal Weapon – Season 4
The Mick – Season 2
The Simpsons – Season 30
Star – Season 2
The X-Files – Season 11
Canceled/Ended:
APB,
Bones, Making History, Pitch, Rosewood, Sleepy Hollow, Son of Zorn
Still Waiting to Hear:
24: Legacy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Exorcist, Family Guy, Hell’s Kitchen, Lethal Weapon, New Girl, MasterChef, Prison Break Rosewood, Shots Fired, Scream Queens
NBC
Renewed:
The Blacklist – Season 5
Blindspot – Season 3
The Carmichael Show (Season 3 premieres May 31)
Chicago Fire – Season 6
Chicago Med – Season 3
Chicago P.D. – Season 5
The Good Place – Season 2
Great News – Season 2
Law & Order: SVU – Season 19
The Night Shift (Season 4 premieres June 22)
Shades of Blue – Season 3
Superstore – Season 3
Taken – Season 2
This Is Us – Seasons 2 and 3
The Voice – Seasons 12 and 13
Timeless – Season 2
Canceled/Ended:
Aquarius, The Blacklist: Redemption, Emerald City, Grimm, Powerless
Still Waiting to Hear:
Chicago Justice, Little Big Shots, Trial & Error
