2017 MLK Weekend Celebration sponsored by Citizens Bank

Friday, January 13 to Monday, January 16

AAMP and Citizens Bank invite you to enjoy a full weekend of fun, inspirational, family-friendly activities in celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr!

Again this year, museum-goers can enjoy three full days of interactive and enlightening arts activities, performances and workshops. Guests can also explore our core exhibit, Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia, 1776-1876. Museum admission will be reduced to $2 for all guests during MLK Weekend Celebration festivities. Learn more and buy tickets online!

Conversations at AAMP:

I’m Judging You with “Awesomely” Luvvie Ajayi

Monday, January 23

AAMP is thrilled to present “Awesomely” Luvvie Ajayi in conversation with Rakia Reynolds, President of PR and communications company, Skai Blue Media.

Don’t miss this entertaining evening of fun and lively conversation as Luvvie and Rakia discuss Luvvie’s new book “I’m Judging You: The Do Better Manual,” which released in September 2016 and was listed on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Each ticket includes a copy of “I’m Judging You!” Don’t wait, grab your tickets for this must-hit Philadelphia event today!