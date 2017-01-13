Image

January 13, 2017

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
13 Jan 2017

2017 Golden Globes Recap

January 13, 2017

‘La La Land’ breaks record with 7 wins

By Kam Williams

La La Land took home 7 Golden Globes Sunday, eclipsing the record shared by Midnight Express and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The magical musical chronicling the stormy relationship of a couple struggling to make it in Hollywood prevailed in every category in which it was nominated, including Damien Chazelle for Best Director, Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Ryan Gosling for Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) and (Emma Stone) for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy).

The historic wins establish La La Land as the prohibitive favorite in the Oscars Sweepstakes, despite the not so subtle pressure on members of the Academy to make up for its failure to nominate any minorities in the acting categories the past two years in a row. While Denzel Washington (Fences), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) failed in their bid to land Golden Globes, several Blacks did succeed, including Viola Davis (Fences) for Best Supporting Actress, and Tracee Ellis Ross and Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) for the TV sitcoms Black-ish and Atlanta, respectively.

Moonlight, the gritty, coming-of-age adventure about growing upblack and gay in the ghetto, had a disappointing night, only winning for Best Drama among its five nominations. Nevertheless, it still emerges from the evening as La La Land’s most likely competitor for the Best Picture Oscar.

The Golden Globes were hosted by Jimmy Fallon who peaked at the start of the program during a charming, song-and-dance parody of La La Land’s opening number. Otherwise, Fallon was fairly boring, as he characteristically avoided taking potshots at any of the celebrities in attendance.

However, Lifetime Achievement Award-recipient Meryl Streep did not hold back in expressing her disgust for Donald Trump’s “instinct to humiliate.” Of course, it didn’t take long for the thin-skinned President-elect to respond via Twitter that Meryl is a “Hillary flunky” and “one of the most-overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

It’ll be interesting to see whether Trump’s derisive tweet affects the perennial Oscar-nominee’s odds of garnering another nod for Florence Foster Jenkins.

Complete List of 2017 Golden Globe Winners

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama: Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Zootopia

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle (France)

Viola Davis poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Fences" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Viola Davis poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Fences" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars”, La La Land

Television

Best Television Series, Drama: “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Atlanta

Tracee Ellis Ross, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for "Black-ish," arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Tracee Ellis Ross, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy for "Black-ish," arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Image

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Meryl Streep

