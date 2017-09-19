Image

11:31 PM / Tuesday September 19, 2017

19 Sep 2017

19 love tips from Kindred the Family Soul as they celebrate 19 years of marriage

September 19, 2017

R&B duo Kindred the Family Soul (Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon) are celebrating 19 years of wedded bliss today. They tied the knot on 9/19/98.

Here are 19 marriage tips they share from their 19 years together:

1. Its not whose right or wrong its whats practical.

2. You can not control another adult.

3. Pray for one another.

4. Be patient with each other

5. You have to learn to Forgive

6. Give her or him the space they need when angry to cool off.

Image

7. Dont tell everyone your business.

8. Be honest even when it hurts.

9. Dont be spiteful and do things you will regret when mad.

10. Kindness goes along way.

11. Protect each other.

12. Be open about your finances.

13. Dont give up so easy.

14. Marriage is real work.

15. After struggle comes ease.

16.Your journey is unique embrace it.

17.Keep dating one another (travel).

18. Intimacy is key (never stop making love).

19.Love is Magical.

