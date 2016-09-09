Summer business plan competition at Lincoln High School

Over the summer, the students of the Summer Bridge Program at Abraham Lincoln High School presented their proposals for new businesses. The Lincoln Team determined that business plan development through Project Based Learning was the best way to incorporate academic skill sets, 21st century skill sets, and the critical thinking and decision making skills necessary to successfully create, develop, finance, open and operate a small business.

Classroom instruction heavily focused upon math and literacy as students determined their product or service, established budgets, determined financing, researched possible funding sources, and established cost analyses. Additionally, students were responsible for developing marketing strategies, HR, PR, operations, fiscal, and organizational management.

Upon completion of their proposals, students were required to create commercials or infomercials and brochures for advertisement as well as presentations of the businesses for “perspective investors.” Students enjoyed the opportunity to be creative while learning and collaborating with their peers.