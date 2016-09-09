Image

10:59 PM / Friday September 9, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
9 Sep 2016

Summer business plan competition at Lincoln High School

education_09-11-16d
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 9, 2016 Category: Education Posted by:

Over the summer, the students of the Summer Bridge Program at Abraham Lincoln High School presented their proposals for new businesses. The Lincoln Team determined that business plan development through Project Based Learning was the best way to incorporate academic skill sets, 21st century skill sets, and the critical thinking and decision making skills necessary to successfully create, develop, finance, open and operate a small business.

Classroom instruction heavily focused upon math and literacy as students determined their product or service, established budgets, determined financing, researched possible funding sources, and established cost analyses. Additionally, students were responsible for developing marketing strategies, HR, PR, operations, fiscal, and organizational management.

Image

Upon completion of their proposals, students were required to create commercials or infomercials and brochures for advertisement as well as presentations of the businesses for “perspective investors.” Students enjoyed the opportunity to be creative while learning and collaborating with their peers.

Related Posts

Empire Capital & Consulting Corp. to host first annual business plan competition and Mini Shark Tank offering entrepreneurs two opportunities to fund business ventures Congressman Brady selects art work of High School senior for display in the Congressional High School Art Competition First day of school for the School District of Philadelphia ’s 2011 Summer Learning and More Program (SLAM)
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Finish Strong

oasis_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

By Stephanie Montague I recently embarked on a change in my life. But let’s face it…starting is...

Seniors

New grandbaby? Learn how to help baby and mom thrive

seniors_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

BPT Grandparents play a unique, important role in caring for family members of all ages. Here are...

Health

Bullock bill would break cycle that routinely threatens senior Rx benefits

health_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  State Rep. Donna Bullock HARRISBURG – State Rep. Donna Bullock has introduced legislation that would...

Style

Given the choice of natural or relaxed hair many are heading to “The Land of Au Natural”

style_08-28-16a

August 29, 2016

By Leah Fletcher  After decades, an age-old debate still rages on among African American women regarding choices...

Color Of Money

Save money, cut stress with savvy small-business travel tips

money_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

BPT If you work for a small business, you’re in good company. There are 28 million small...

Week In Review

Obama, Duterte meet despite Filipino leader’s crude language

Rodrigo Duterte

September 9, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he addresses Overseas Filipino Workers who were repatriated back...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff