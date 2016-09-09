School District unpacks new classroom instructional books to increase student literacy among our youngest readers

Over 650 classrooms in 53 schools will receive a leveled classroom library this year with more than 130,000 books part of the effort

With one day left before the start of the new school year Philadelphia school officials gathered at the George W. Nebinger Elementary School, 601 Carpenter St. in the library to unpack new children’s books as the second part of a multi-million-dollar effort to improve literacy among children from K to 3rd grade. The Right Books Campaign was initiated by The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia to help every student read on grade level by fourth grade.

“We know there’s a deep connection between poverty and not reading. Right now over 40,000 of our students in grades K to 3rd grade are economically disadvantaged. Getting the right books, in the right hands, at the right time can make all the difference, especially among our youngest readers,” said Dr. William R. Hite, Superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia.

Kindergarten, first, second and third grade teachers will unpack their classroom libraries filled with reading collections that have been designed specifically for their students to help them become proficient readers and writers, and build a strong foundation for future academic success. Over 130,000 new specially curated books will be provided 53 schools as part of the leveled classroom libraries.