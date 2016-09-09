Image

10:59 PM / Friday September 9, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
9 Sep 2016

School District unpacks new classroom instructional books to increase student literacy among our youngest readers

education_09-11-16f
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 9, 2016 Category: Education Posted by:

Over 650 classrooms in 53 schools will receive a leveled classroom library this year with more than 130,000 books part of the effort

With one day left before the start of the new school year Philadelphia school officials gathered at the George W. Nebinger Elementary School, 601 Carpenter St. in the library to unpack new children’s books as the second part of a multi-million-dollar effort to improve literacy among children from K to 3rd grade.  The Right Books Campaign was initiated by The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia to help every student read on grade level by fourth grade. 

“We know there’s a deep connection between poverty and not reading. Right now over 40,000 of our students in grades K to 3rd grade are economically disadvantaged. Getting the right books, in the right hands, at the right time can make all the difference, especially among our youngest readers,” said Dr. William R. Hite, Superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia.

Image

Kindergarten, first, second and third grade teachers will unpack their classroom libraries filled with reading collections that have been designed specifically for their students to help them become proficient readers and writers, and build a strong foundation for future academic success.  Over 130,000 new specially curated books will be provided 53 schools as part of the leveled classroom libraries.

Related Posts

local_05-15-16dSheriff Jewell Williams rounds up a reading posse for the John F. Hartranft Elementary School’s Right Books Campaign United Way grants $50,000 to support student transition in the School District of Philadelphia First day of school for the School District of Philadelphia ’s 2011 Summer Learning and More Program (SLAM)
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Finish Strong

oasis_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

By Stephanie Montague I recently embarked on a change in my life. But let’s face it…starting is...

Seniors

New grandbaby? Learn how to help baby and mom thrive

seniors_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

BPT Grandparents play a unique, important role in caring for family members of all ages. Here are...

Health

Bullock bill would break cycle that routinely threatens senior Rx benefits

health_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  State Rep. Donna Bullock HARRISBURG – State Rep. Donna Bullock has introduced legislation that would...

Style

Given the choice of natural or relaxed hair many are heading to “The Land of Au Natural”

style_08-28-16a

August 29, 2016

By Leah Fletcher  After decades, an age-old debate still rages on among African American women regarding choices...

Color Of Money

Save money, cut stress with savvy small-business travel tips

money_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

BPT If you work for a small business, you’re in good company. There are 28 million small...

Week In Review

Obama, Duterte meet despite Filipino leader’s crude language

Rodrigo Duterte

September 9, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he addresses Overseas Filipino Workers who were repatriated back...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff