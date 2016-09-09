Manor College welcomes new and returning students to campus

JENKINTOWN, PA–Manor College hosted over 300 students and parents, on Thursday, September 1. The day consisted of presentations and discussions by various faculty and staff members, a resource fair, and other activities pertaining to the students’ majors. A presentation was also made by the Women’s Center of Montgomery County about Sexual Assault and Violence education. Parents had a separate orientation with presentations by different staff members including the Athletic Director, Vice President of Academic Affairs, and others. The energy and enthusiasm of the entire campus was evident throughout the day.

Alison Mootz, Director of Student Engagement said, “ New student orientation is our chance to really show the new students and parents what Manor College has to offer. Students get to form a deeper connection with staff and faculty while also meeting fellow students who are just as nervous and excited as they are. It is a great way to kickoff to the school year and this year’s Orientation was no exception with over 300 students and guests enjoying the day’s program!”

Rosemary Lopez, a freshman prenursing major from Philadelphia, PA, stated that she “chose Manor after it caught her attention”. She added that she “likes the fact that Manor will help her transfer after 2 years, and get her closer to becoming a nurse.”

Yasmeen Shepherd, a freshman Early Education major from Hatboro, PA, said, “I’m ready to experience college and leave home.” She also stated that she was “eager to start classes.”

MoveIn Day for Freshman took place on August 31 and September 2 for Sophomores. The Manor College community is excited to begin this new school year. Classes for the the 2016 fall semester will begin on Tuesday, September 6.

