10:59 PM / Friday September 9, 2016

9 Sep 2016

Community College of Philadelphia prepared to assist displaced ITT Tech students

September 9, 2016 Category: Education Posted by:

Community College of Philadelphia stands ready to assist displaced students affected by the sudden closure of four ITT Technical Institute campuses in the Philadelphia region by providing resources and expertise to help them continue their education.

“We would welcome ITT Tech students for our fall (10- week) term that starts Oct. 4,” said Dr. Samuel Hirsch, the College’s vice president of Academic and Student Success. “We will individually assess where they are and get them in an individualized program of study before Oct. 4.”

The College will host a “Fast-Track to Enrollment for ITT Students Day” on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Main Campus Welcome  Center, located on 17th Street between Spring Garden and Callowhill streets, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. At that time, students can meet with staff from Admissions, Financial Aid and Counseling, and learn more about how to enroll for the fall semester.

To get a complete list of academic offerings and learn more about enrollment, former ITT Tech students can visit:  www.ccp.edu/itt. They will be contacted by an Enrollment Services representative, who will advise them of next steps.

ITT Tech, a for-profit institution with campuses in 38 states, announced Tuesday that it was closing all locations, displacing more than 35,000 students nationwide, including more than 4,000 in Pennsylvania.

An accredited, open admission, associate’s degree-granting institution that provides access to higher education for all who may benefit, Community College of Philadelphia provides programs of study for academic and career paths. The College offers more than 70 degree and certificate programs in Business, Humanities, Health Care, Liberal Arts, Science, Technology and the Social and Behavioral Sciences. It also offers online courses and programs, and day, evening and weekend classes for full-time and part-time students at its Main Campus, three regional centers in northeast, west, and northwest Philadelphia, and neighborhood and corporate locations.

The U.S. Department of Education’s website, www.studentaid.gov/ITT  provides information for students on how to apply for closed school loan discharges, retrieve student records and more. It has also scheduled a series of webinars to make students aware of their rights.

