Image

5:49 PM / Friday November 10, 2017

PA529
10 Nov 2017

Red Cross: $6 million for Ebola fight stolen through fraud

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 10, 2017 Category: Diaspora Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Freetown, Sierra Leone  (AP Photo/Aurelie Marrier d’Unienville)

By Clarence Roy-Macaulay and Krista Larson

associated press

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone  — Fraud by Red Cross workers and others wasted at least $6 million meant to fight the deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the organization confirmed Saturday.

The revelations follow an internal investigation of how the organization handled more than $124 million during the 2014-2016 epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.

The disease erupted in Guinea and quickly spread to Sierra Leone and Liberia. The international aid response was initially slow, and money once it arrived was often disbursed quickly in the rush to purchase supplies and get aid workers into the field.

As much as $2.13 million disappeared as the result of “likely collusion” between Red Cross staff and employees at a Sierra Leonean bank, the investigation found. It is believed that the money was lost when they improperly fixed the exchange rate at the height of the epidemic.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was “outraged” by what it had uncovered, and was strengthening its efforts to fight corruption, including introducing cash spending limits in “high-risk settings.” It also plans to send trained auditors along with emergency operations teams. Other measures will include additional staff training and “the establishment of a dedicated and independent internal investigation function.”

“These cases must not in any way diminish the tremendous courage and dedication of thousands of volunteers and staff during the Ebola response. They played a critical and widely recognized role in containing and ending the outbreak, and preventing further spread of the Ebola virus internationally,” said Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, the IFRC under secretary general for partnerships.

“We are pursuing every possible avenue to reclaim all funds that have been misappropriated, diverted, or otherwise illegally taken. This includes working with authorities in affected countries and elsewhere as appropriate.”

The findings of the internal investigation were first posted online Oct. 20 but were not widely publicized until Friday. The IFRC confirmed the findings Saturday and said it was working with Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission to “investigate and legally pursue any persons involved.”

IFRC also reveled evidence of fraud in the two other hardest-hit countries during the Ebola crisis.

In Liberia, investigators found “evidence of fraud related to inflated prices of relief items, payroll and payment of volunteer incentives.” IFRC estimated the loss at $2.7 million.

Image

And in Guinea, at least $1.17 million disappeared because of fraudulent billing practices by a customs clearance service provider. Two other investigations there are pending, IFRC said.

Related Posts

Sierra Leone quarantines 2 million to fight Ebola With over 1,000 infected, can the Ebola virus be stopped? W. Africa Ebola outbreak tops 700 deaths
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey donated $5 million to the private middle school for gifted black students Ron Clark Academy

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Isaac Wright Jr, who...

Seniors

Tips for helping reduce the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving

November 9, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. The caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Happier, Healthier Holidays

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Garlic Rosemary Pork Loin  (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features The holidays are filled...

Entertainment

Kevin Hart gets serious, beats Tiki Barber in NYC Marathon

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin Hart  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)   associated press NEW YORK — Kevin Hart got...

Health

Chiropractors offer advice to those with diabetes

November 9, 2017

NewsUSA If current trends hold, 1 in 5 Americans will have diabetes by 2025 — and 1...

Oasis

God has already made you victorious!

November 9, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com Growing up, our family was rich in love, but not much else. I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff