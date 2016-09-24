Philadelphia holds its first Legacies Annual Event

ABOVE PHOTO:J. Whyatt Mondesire

SUN Founder/Publisher and community leader J. Whyatt Mondesire to be honored postumously

City Council recently passed a resolution declaring September 25th through October 1st Philadelphia Legacy Week. The Celebration of Legacy Week will include events that will highlight historical figures, organizations, and institutions that have had a lasting impact on Philadelphia. Local politicians, historians, and prominent business leaders will participate in the presentations, tours, lectures, film, and an awards banquet that will spotlight the major contributions Philadelphia has made in the history of this nation.

The kick-off for Philadelphia Legacy Week will begin with a Press Conference that will be held on September 26, 2016, at 11:00 am at The Liberty Bell, 6th and Market Streets. Former mayors, city council members, philadelphia business and community leaders, and the Legacy Week Steering Committee will be in attendance.

Philadelphia Week Legacy events will include daily presentations and lectures by notable historians at libraries around the city. Following the lectures, we have planned wonderful historic tours that will spotlight the important people, places and events that make Philadelphia an important destination for visitors from around the world. Philadelphia has a rich history and a myriad of notable figures and institutions that should continue to be honored and celebrated. Former mayor John Street will act as chairman of our Legacy Tours.

Now that the Democratic National Convention has put Philadelphia on the historical map, we intend to continue to reflect and highlight who we are as a city by recognizing and supporting our best.

Our mission is to spotlight Philadelphia’s rich history, honor important figures; past and present, commemorate some of those individuals annually, and explore the historical sites that span the centuries of our nation’s past. Philadelphia Legacies include: Octavius Catto, Reverend Leon Sullivan, Marion Anderson, Archie Shepp, Paul Robeson, Benjamin Franklin, William Penn, L. Mott, Philadelphia Sunday SUN Founder/Publisher J. Whyatt Mondesire and many others that have made important contributions in history, the Arts, science, and business.

The purpose of Legacy Week is honor to our history, and to reflect on the wisdom gained through our accomplishments. It is our goal to support and promote programs and organizations that have proven themselves, and should serve has a model for others. The week’s events will also allow us to donate a portion of the proceeds to those institutions that continue to educate, uplift and inspire both young and old residents. We want to help these legacy organizations expand their programming and offerings to the community.

We have identified long standing non-profit organizations that have made enormous progress with their programs, and have forever changed the lives of people. This year’s recipients are, The House of Umoja, Moonstone Arts Program and The Bridging Worlds Program.

There will be presentations and lectures by Philadelphia historians at five local library branches. We have incredible tours planned each day that will feature and underline the critical role that Philadelphia played in the forming of this nation. Some of the tours include: George Washington’s Summer House in Germantown, The Marion Anderson House in South Philadelphia, the Betsy Ross House in Center City, and the Freedom Theater in North Philadelphia just to name a few.

On September 29, 2016 we will have an awards banquet/dinner dance at The Independence Seaport Museum. We will honor four individuals that have made outstanding contributions to our city and the world. Legacy Awards will be given to; Falaka Fattah, Sherwin Seligsohn, Jerry Wolman, and Dr. Charles Blockson. Local artists are creating original portraits of these dynamic figures that will be donated to the city of Philadelphia.

For this event to be successful, we need your participation. The generous support of both individuals and corporations is greatly appreciated. Please join us, by buying a sponsorship package, placing an ad in our program book, buying tickets or a table for our Award dinner or making a contribution by writing a check to Moonstone Arts Center. All donations are tax deductible. Our mailing address is: 110 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Your kindness and generosity will make a difference in the lives of so many people right here in Philadelphia.

For more information call: (215) 432-2898