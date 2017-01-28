Image

10:59 PM / Saturday January 28, 2017

PA529
28 Jan 2017

Kevin Hart teams with History Channel to tell the stories of Black icons lost in history

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 28, 2017 Category: Diaspora Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin Hart  (Photo: Shutterstock)

By Kiersten Willis

Image

atlantablackstar.com

Comedian Kevin Hart is hosting a new special that looks into lesser-known stories about the historical contributions Black people have made to society. “Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History” will air on the History Channel and the star has a heavy hand in the development.

Hart won’t just host the two-hour show, he also will serve as executive producer through his Hartbeat Productions, which will team with Comedy Dynamics, A&E Networks announced Friday, Jan. 13.

“Kevin is an extraordinary performer with a real appreciation for history,” Paul Cabana, the History Channel’s executive vice president and head of programming, said in a statement. “Only he could bring these true stories to life in such an entertaining way. We’re thrilled to be working with him.”

“Black Man’s Guide to History” does not have an official premiere date yet — it is only known that it will be released in 2017 — but the plot has been made public. The show begins with Hart’s daughter becoming frustrated that Black History is always only about enslavement and oppression after she watches “12 Years a Slave,” the 2013 Academy Award winner for Best Picture. Hart, however, seeks to change her opinion by educating her about some of the more obscure Black figures in history.

These include people like Henry “Box” Brown, an enslaved Black man who mailed himself to abolitionists in the free state of Philadelphia in 1849, and Black explorer Matthew Henson, who was the first to explore the North Pole but went uncredited. The stories are shown through re-enactments.

“I’m very excited to be working with History on this show because not only is it entertaining and it’s hysterical, but it also is an important program for our country right now,” Hart said in a release. “We hope to make people laugh and learn a bit, too.”

Related Posts

Kevin Hart eyeing starring role as Santa Claus in Disney comedy ‘Dashing Through the Snow’ Philly’s Kevin Hart is never serious in the Comedy Central world premiere of “Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny,” July 11 Philly’s Kevin Hart gets his hands dirty in “Kevin Hart: Serve & Protect,” premiering on Comedy Central, Jan. 11
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Greater professionalism could be the key to better hospital care

January 27, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  The Charter on Professionalism for Healthcare Organizations aims to encourage hospitals and healthcare organizations to...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Tax help for caregiver of elderly parents

January 27, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Are caregiving expenses tax deductible? I provide a lot of financial support to my...

Go With The-Flo

“Moonlight” received eight Academy Awards nominations

January 27, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Mahershala Ali  (Photo: Helga Esteb / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The 89th Annual Academy Awards...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 28

January 27, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: At the beginning of this week, playful Mercury is at odds with...

Color Of Money

Four life changes that affect your taxes and how to tackle them

January 27, 2017

BPT Life changes often mean tax changes. Whether it’s getting married, buying or selling a home, moving...

Entertainment

Given the boot: Fox News dumps conservative pundit Stacey Dash

January 27, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Stacey Dash shadowandact.com Yesterday it was very quietly announced that Fox News had decided not to...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff