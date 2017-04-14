African bicycle contribution foundation distributes free bamboo bikes to transportation-dependent students in fourth location in Ghana

ABOVE PHOTO: Bernice Dapaah (center, white t-shirt), CEO and founder of Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative (GBBI), the Kumasi-based manufacturer of the bamboo bikes, poses playfully with student recipients, at the African Bicycle Contribution Foundation (ABCF) event, at the Drobonso SDA basic schools, in the Ashanti Region.

Sekyere Afram Plains District, Ghana-During a bicycle distribution event held at the Drobonso SDA Basic School in the Ashanti Region, the African Bicycle Contribution Foundation (ABCF), a U.S.-based, non-profit organization, announced last week that it has now provided nearly 100, free, ecologically-friendly bamboo bikes to Ghanaian, transportation-dependent students, parents, small farmers and healthcare workers.

In previous bike distribution events, ABCF has provided the iconic Eco-Ride bamboo bicycles, made by founder and CEO Bernice Dapaah’s Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative (GBBI), to similar recipient groups in Accra, Kumasi and Koforidua, Ghana.

As has been the case in ABCF’s previous bike distributions, the event at the Drobonso SDA Basic School, ABCF’s fourth site, was hosted on behalf of the Foundation, by its Ghana-based partners, Bright Generation Community Foundation (BGCF) and GBBI. ABCF plans to distribute 2,500 free bicycles in primarily rural areas in Ghana over a five-year period.

BGCF Development Consultant Solomon Owusu-Amankwaah spoke to the gathering of nearly 300 bicycle recipients and dignitaries, on behalf of ABCF’s chairman, A. Bruce Crawley, and its executive director, Patricia Marshall Harris. In his remarks to the attendees, including, among others, Sekyere Afram Plains District Director of Education Mrs. Amina Achiaa; Drobonso Community Chief Nana Dankwa Dwubisiaw II; and Head Teacher Richard Awuah, Owusu said: “The ABCF program aligns with Ghana’s national development agenda, in areas of poverty alleviation and access to education, and is expected to contribute, among other things, to improved school attendance for young, rural students, and greater operating efficiency for rural farmers.”

He also mentioned that the U.S.-based foundation plans to build upon its initial bicycle distribution efforts to provide technology-facilitated, inter-continental seminars and classroom discussions between students and entrepreneurs in Ghana and the U.S., and to assist GBBI in expanding its capacity to export its world-class bicycles to the U.S., and to other countries across the globe. To date, the ABCF program has been well received by public officials in Ghana, and previous bicycle recipients have expressed their appreciation for the numerous ways in which having their own bicycles has positively impacted their daily lives.