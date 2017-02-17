Image

8:39 PM / Friday February 17, 2017

PA529
17 Feb 2017

We’ve Got Issues

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 17, 2017 Category: Commentary Posted by:

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Nate Beeler, The Columbus Dispatch)

According to a coalition of community groups, Pennsylvania doesn’t have a friend in Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.

By Denise Clay

When President Donald Trump announced that he had chosen Judge Neil Gorsuch to be his nominee for the Supreme Court seat that’s sat vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, advocacy groups decided to take a long, hard look at the nominee.

At a news conference on Monday in Philadelphia’s City Hall, representatives of many of these advocacy groups got together to let Trump — and by extension Pennsylvania Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey — know that not only were they not pleased with the selection, but that they should all expect representatives of these groups to pay them a visit and soon.

Image

Organized by Why Courts Matter-PA, groups including Planned Parenthood, POWER (Philadelphians Organized to Witness, Empower and Rebuild), Cease Fire-PA, the Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania and Equality PA, elaborated on their concerns.

Because some of the actions that the Trump Administration has taken in it’s early days have given many cause for concern, having a judiciary that won’t rubberstamp anything the President does is important, said Jeff Garis, Outreach and Engagement Director of Why Courts Matter-PA.

If Judge Gorsuch’s record is any indication, there’s no reason to believe that he’ll stand up to the President’s more unconstitutional impulses, Garis said.

“There’s already an exceedingly high bar for any nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said. “But Donald Trump’s executive actions that discriminate against Muslim Americans and his subsequent attacks on a federal judge raise the bar even higher. Judge Gorsuch, though, doesn’t come anywhere near that bar.”

For example, Garis said, Judge Gorsuch’s decision making shows too much of a willingness to give corporations the benefit of the doubt.

“His record shows a significant history of putting corporations over people, making it harder for us to hold Wall Street accountable,” Garis said. “And he’s not the independent, open-minded Justice that the Court requires now more than ever.”

The perception of a lack of open-minded independence on Judge Gorsuch’s part came up numerous times during the press conference, which was held in City Council’s caucus room.

Many of the reservations expressed by the coalition of organizations were connected to things that Philadelphians view as problematic. For example, in a city where gun violence is an issue, keeping guns out of the hands of felons is of paramount importance.

That seems to be a blind spot with Judge Gorsuch, said Dave Scholnick, a Cease Fire-Pennsylvania board member.

“As our elected leaders review Judge Gorsuch’s qualifications, they have to carefully consider his apparent reluctance to keep guns out of the hands of felons,” he said. “We all agree with current law prohibiting those convicted of felonies from possessing guns, so it’s important to question anyone whose judgements have veered so far from the mainstream. Letting felons possess guns with impunity undermines law enforcement and endangers our communities.”

In a city where poverty is an overriding issue, having a Justice on the Supreme Court who doesn’t see the issues of the poor as important can be problematic, said the Rev. Greg Holston, executive director of POWER.

“Our faith informs our action, and our faith tells us that we’re suppose to feed the hungry, and clothe the naked,” Holston said. “We’re supposed to minister to them that are sick, we’re supposed to visit them that are in prison. That we’re supposed to defend the widowed and the motherless. That we’re supposed to defend the poor, and we’re supposed to protect against the exploitation of our workers. Well everything I just said, from the history of this particular nominee, shows that he does not care about interest of the least of these, but he cares about the interests of those who have the most of everything.”

Members of the Why Courts Matter-PA coalition plan on going to Washington, D.C. to let their feelings be known regarding the appointment.

Related Posts

Pennsylvania Supreme Court acts swiftly to correct problems in Philadelphia Traffic Court Holder Holds Court Obama issues scathing rebuke of Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Diabetes patients often skip eye exams: Survey

February 17, 2017

BPT The leading cause of blindness, diabetes, is steadily growing and is expected to affect one in...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to help older drivers give up the car keys

February 17, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What tips can you recommend that can help me deal with my mom’s bad...

Go With The-Flo

Mikki Taylor will host the third event in the “TalkingBEAUTY” brunch series at the The Harlem Fine Arts Show

February 17, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Mikki Taylor (Photo: Lev Radin / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to reports, the Adele...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 10

February 17, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: According to the Urban Dictionary, Wednesday is Hump Day – “the midway...

Color Of Money

Homeless haircuts: Salvation of Sorrows boosting pride and dignity, one head at a time

February 17, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Chris Anderson (c) and his barbers work on clients.  (Photo: Courtesy Arlene Edmonds) By Arlene...

Entertainment

Aisha Hinds of “Underground”– Hinds finds portraying Tubman “a spiritual calling”

February 17, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman in the WGN docudrama, “Underground.”  (Illustration: WGN)   Interview with...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff