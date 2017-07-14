Image

11:13 AM / Saturday July 15, 2017

PA529
14 Jul 2017

It’s time to stamp out racism in Philadelphia

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 14, 2017 Category: Commentary Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  American University student government president Taylor Dumpson, right, accompanied by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, left, and others, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Several bananas hanging from nooses were found on the AU campus on Monday, May 1, 2017, less than a day after Dumpson became the school’s first black student body president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 

By State Rep. Jordan Harris

Recently in Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, a noose was found hanging from a tree near 18th and Lombard streets. This is the second time in nearly two weeks that this has occurred. As an elected official whose district borders where the noose was found, and as Chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, I immediately wanted to make an official statement.

However, I couldn’t. I couldn’t because as a Black man in Philadelphia, while I wanted to be outraged – while I wanted to be upset – I wasn’t. More importantly, I wasn’t even shocked. Instead, I thought “here we go again.” Yes, here we go again. Again with domestic terrorists seeking to intimidate, frighten and frankly, terrify people of color – particularly African -Americans.

Image

There is no other reason for hanging a noose in 2017, unless your goal is to resurrect feelings of racial terror from the days of Emmitt Till. Or to incite fear from the days of Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner. There is no other reason. Knowing this, it saddens me for it has been 53 years since the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was championed. But then I’m reminded that it is 2017, and a Black man with a license to carry a firearm can still lose his life at the hands of law enforcement and nothing is done.

We are in an era where we still question if Black Lives Matter.

So while there are those that may look to me for words of wisdom – while there are those that are looking for kind and calming platitudes – sorry, but I’m all out of those. Truthfully, I’m angry. I’m pissed and just down right annoyed. And frankly, I want you to be angry with me. I want you to be outraged regardless of your race.

It doesn’t matter if you are African- American, Asian- American or Irish- American. As Americans, this is getting old. Moreover, it’s beyond un-American. Or sadly, maybe this is America. However, as Americans it’s up to us to determine if these hateful attitudes and behavior are representative of who we are as a country. Our response, and more importantly our silence, shall provide that answer. 

State Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Phila. (www.pahouse.com/Harris), represents the 186th Legislative District and serves as Chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.

Related Posts

State Representative Elect Jordan Harris’ of the 186th Legislative District Inauguration Reenactment and Community Day on January 12th, 2013 Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus elects new leadership, Jordan Harris new chairman Noose found at African American Museum in DC
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Blac Chyna was granted a temporary retraining order against her baby daddy Rob Kardashian

July 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Blac Chyna (Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Reality starlet Blac Chyna was...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: New Medicare cards debut next year

July 14, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I just received my Medicare card in the mail and was surprised to see...

Diaspora

James Baldwin’s legacy continues to spark revolutionary fires in the minds of many

July 14, 2017

Author James Baldwin is pictured on a Harlem street in New York City, June 1963.  (AP Photo)  ...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 16

July 14, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: The predictions for this week are a bit like a weather forecast...

Health

Five eye health tips that are easy to visualize

July 14, 2017

BPT Writer Leigh Hunt once said, “The groundwork of all happiness is good health.” It’s a mantra...

Oasis

Council of Bishops issues open letter to NAACP regarding NAACP restructure, mission and relevance

July 14, 2017

The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church writes to you to reaffirm our support...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff