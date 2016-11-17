Image

3:28 PM / Thursday November 17, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
17 Nov 2016

The world’s first African-American Rolls Royce car dealer

ABOVE PHOTO:  Thomas Moorehead (Photo: blackbusiness.org)

Thomas Moorehead is not only the first African American Rolls Royce car dealer but the only Rolls Royce dealership in greater Washington, D.C. He is thriving in one of the wealthiest communities in the country, but he is also one of the most humble business owners you’ll ever meet who has never forgotten the people who helped him along the way.

Building a ‘Sterling’ reputation

Owning a Rolls Royce dealership was not Moorehead’s original plan. With encouragement from his parents, he started out pursuing a Ph.D. degree in teaching. He was only a few credits away from his degree when a friend offered him an opportunity to learn the automobile business from the ground up. Moorehead was very interested because he always wanted to own his own business.

Taking the risk

It was a risk, one that many people would not have the courage to do. It took him two years to learn the business, and all of his savings, but eventually he became the owner of a Buick dealership in Omaha, Nebraska. He quickly made a reputation for himself as a good businessman who treated his customers well. It led to an invitation from Rolls Royce to join an exclusive club of just 33 dealers around the world. He accepted, opening his new Rolls Royce Motor Cars of Sterling in Washington, D.C.

Moorehead, the man

Moorehead’s goal is to deliver the best product to his customers. No hard sell from this entrepreneur. In fact, most people think he is a salesman, not the owner, because he refrains from having his name on the dealership logo. He has pictures in his office taken with Presidents Obama and Clinton, but what he is most proud of is the ability to pay forward to others who have helped him achieve success. As he states it, “This is really what it’s all about, bringing other people up and giving something back.”

Thomas Moorehead is not only a successful entrepreneur but an amazing man.

For more information about Moorehead’s dealership, visit www.rrmcsterling.com

For more details about his foundation, visit www.themooreheadfoundation.org.

