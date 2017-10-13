Image

4:55 PM / Friday October 13, 2017

PA529
13 Oct 2017

T.D. Jakes teaching entrepreneurs how to ‘SOAR’

October 13, 2017 Category: Color Of Money, Commentary, Stateside Posted by:

By Monica Peters

Bishop T.D. Jakes new book SOAR! serves to elevate your thinking for success as an entrepreneur.

Jakes recently shared some advice on leadership, team builiding and starting a business.

Here are 10 tips for budding entrepreneurs to chew on:

1. Don’t wait for the perfect time. Even if you don’t have access to capital, education or the perfect conditions in your life– start your business with what you have.

2. Select the right team: When building a team, choose or associate with people who don’t do the same thing as you.  If you select persons for your team who do the same thing as you, they will begin to compete with you.

3. Delegate: Dont be so busy “doing” your business that you can’t grow your business. If you are running every aspect of your business, it will not grow. You can hire people to perform tasks to free up your time to expand.

4. Your business is not your dream. It is the transportation to the dream.

5. It doesn’t matter how talented or how gifted you are–you are better if you have a coach or mentor.

6. Assess factors to make sure your idea will excel: You might be doing the right thing in the wrong place or at the wrong time. Aviators, the Wright brothers, built their first airplane in Dayton, Ohio…but launched it in Kitty Hawk, NC. They knew the winds were better in Kitty Hawk for their plane to successfully fly.

7. Success is a process, not instant.

Image

8. If you don’t have respect for where you are now, you wont have respect for where you are going. If you aren’t strong enough to handle your current situation, you won’t be able to handle future situations that arise when you become successful.

9. Don’t waste time. Time is a precious commodity you can’t get back.  You can replace money. However, you can not replace time spent.

10. Faith without works is dead.

 

