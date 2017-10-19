Statement on closure of Vare Recreation Center

ABOVE PHOTO: Ware Recreation Center (Photo grab: NBC Philadelphia)

On Friday, October 13, 2017, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced the closure of Vare Recreation Center, located at 2600 Morris Street in South Philadelphia, for the foreseeable future due to serious concerns about the structural integrity of the 100–year–old facility.

The department made the decision to close the facility after receiving information about the compromised integrity of the building from a structural engineering firm hired by Philadelphia Parks and Recreation to evaluate the facility.

Vare’s outdoor spaces including the playground and ball fields will remain open and accessible and will continue to be permitted by Philadelphia Parks and Recreation staff.

“The extensive capital improvement needs at Vare Recreation Center underscore the immediate need for Rebuild. Vare is one of our city’s most active recreation centers and a critical resource in an extremely underserved community,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Through Rebuild, we will be addressing decades of under-investment in our parks, recreation centers and libraries.

Instead of being forced to deal with situations like Vare, our neighborhoods will have thriving facilities that will serve Philadelphians for generations to come.”

Parks and Recreation staff are working to relocate Vare’s many youth and adult programs to alternative sites within the Parks and Recreation system. Parents are being notified of the scheduling and locations changes. Parks and Recreation will share additional information and plans as they become available.