Image

5:59 PM / Thursday October 19, 2017

PA529
19 Oct 2017

PABJ statement regarding PMN layoffs

October 19, 2017

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) is disappointed about the elimination/possible layoffs of nearly 35 journalists at Philadelphia Media Network.

The cutbacks represent a more than 10 percent cut in the 210-member union-covered staff. We understand that with today’s changing industry that these types of cuts will occur.

However, while the trend of cutting staff is meant to help grow the company’s digital footprint, we also understand that there will be a number of new hires made to the digital team.

We want to remind you of how important impactful reporting is to readers — with this increased focus on digital journalism — and we hope that with the changing face of the newsroom, that no systematic exclusion of people is allowed to happen and that newsroom better reflect the diversity of this great city.

We hope Philadelphia Media Network’s coverage continues to reflects a balanced newsroom as you head into this new era.

Image

Melony Roy–President, Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff