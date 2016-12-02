The gift list for loved ones

Family Features

With all kinds of personalities on your gift list this holiday season, it can be a challenge to brainstorm multiple types of presents for multiple types of people. From thermal trackers and greeting cards to clothing subscriptions and smart thermostats, and everything in between, know that there’s something out there for everyone – even when you’re searching for that elusive gift for the person who has everything. As the holidays creep closer and closer, turn to some easy inspiration, like these gifts, to make sure everyone feels the joy of the season.

A Perfectly Painted Present

If you can’t make the family holiday party or want to put a smile on a loved one’s face, a greeting card makes for a heartwarming offering. Created by disabled artists who follow the motto “Self-Help, Not Charity,” the festive cards are available in sets of six for $9.95. Each card features a painting by a member of Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, an international association that includes 800 disabled artists who support themselves by selling their work as cards, calendars, books, puzzles and other gifts. Find more card and gift options at mfpausa.com.

Hot Holiday Tech

If you have someone on your holiday shopping list who loves the hottest new technology, look no further. The new LTO-Tracker thermal optic from Leupold will let them “see” heat signatures up to 600 yards away, viewing smooth, high-quality images in one of six different thermal filter modes. Great for outdoor observation, home security or just having fun, the tracker is designed, machined and assembled in the United States. Learn more at leupold.com.

Keep Control of Your Climate

When you’re away at a holiday party, help save energy at home with the Nest Learning Thermostat, which is available at U.S. Cellular and learns the temperature you prefer. The thermostat programs itself in about one week and easily connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to control the temperature from your phone, tablet or laptop. It’s the perfect gift to ensure you stay warm during the holidays, all while saving energy when you’re out. For more information, visit uscellular.com.

A Gift for Him

For the man in your life or for yourself, go for a gift that keeps giving like Innovative Menswear’s monthly subscription. Sign him up for the perfect tie, sock and underwear collection, and it’ll be like gifting him his own personal fashion coordinator. Each month, through Innovative Menswear’s monthly subscription service, he will receive a self-selected, fashion-forward ensemble that provides a way to stay current and look great. For more information or to sign up, visit INMensWear.com.

A Wheel of a Deal

Create a quality memory for a young one in your life by giving a classic holiday gift – a bicycle. Every child deserves the joy of feeling the ground beneath his or her tires, whether it’s a bike for a young beginner or a growing rider. With countless sizes and styles, there’s sure to be a bicycle that’s a perfect match for the adventurer you’re looking to please.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Source: Family Features