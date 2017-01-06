Enter your business in the Black business directory for North Philadelphia

Image

Friday January 6, 2017

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
6 Jan 2017

Are you a Black business owner in North Philadelphia? If so, then you should consider listing your business in the first annual North Philly Black Biz Directory.  The Beech Companies, Inc., a leader in community economic development in North Philadelphia, is producing the directory in an effort to identify and promote Black-owned businesses in North Central Philadelphia.

“The directory is a response to people’s growing interest in supporting Black-owned and operated businesses in the community,” said Ken Scott, president of Beech. “People repeatedly say they want to support Black businesses but don’t know where they are located.  Community development organizations like Beech can lead the way in further organizing the community around black economic empowerment.  That was one of the goals of the late Floyd Alston, founding president of the Beech Companies.”

Ken Scott (Photo: Beech Interplex)

Ken Scott (Photo: Beech Interplex)

“Promoting Black-owned businesses in North Philadelphia is an ongoing effort to harness the economic power of the Black residents and the directory is an important step. Supporting Black-owned businesses supports Black families and ultimately raises the income level of the community at-large.”

To be included businesses must be located in North Central Philadelphia. Beech is seeking Black-owned retail, wholesale, service and professional businesses located between Spring Garden Street and Allegheny Avenue, and Front and 33rd Streets for inclusion in the directory. 

Scott said the directory is a demonstration of the Kwanzaa principle of Ujaama — cooperative economics – and is part of a developing campaign to promote Black businesses in North Philadelphia.

To receive information on how to get your free listing, email northphillybiz@outlook.com. The deadline to submit information for listings is January 31, 2017.

Image

Located on Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the heart of North Philadelphia, The Beech Companies’ overall mission is to provide the community with direct services that includes commercial and economic development, neighborhood revitalization, small business assistance and community venture endeavors.

