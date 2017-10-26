Image

EBONY Magazine & Hilton honored impactful women in business and technology

ABOVE PHOTO: Panelists sharing with the audience their advice and experience in business and technology.

 

Paying homage to women who dared to break the ceiling

 

EBONY Magazine and Hilton recently united to celebrate women in business and technology during the third installment of EBONY’s annual “Women Up” brunch series.  This world-class partnership provided attendees a conversation on advancing women in the workplace and an opportunity to network and rediscover themselves during the occasion.

Guests enjoying the opening reception at The Logan Philadelphia – a Hilton property

The event took place Saturday, September 30, 2017 at The Logan Philadelphia, Curio Collection by Hilton.  Angelina Darrisaw, CEO of C-Suite Coach, moderated the panel which consisted of inspiring role models that have shattered the glass ceiling in otherwise male-dominated industries.  The panelists included:

  • Danielle Lee, Global VP – Partner Solutions, Spotify
  • Rosalind Hudnell, President, Intel Foundation/VP WW Corporate Affairs, Intel
  • Keesha Boyd Executive Director – Multicultural Consumer Services, Comcast
  • Adrienne Lofton, SVP Global Brand Management, Under Armour

Andrea Richardson, (c) Director of Multicultural and Diversity Marketing at Hilton Worldwide, conversing with guests at the event.

“We at Hilton proudly salute these amazing women and celebrate their amazing journey in a male-dominated industry,” says Andrea Richardson, Director of Multicultural and Diversity Marketing at Hilton.  “Stories like these that deserve more than just a celebration, however.   It is important for us to engage our community in understanding the contributions women of color make in these industries and society overall.  That is the impact we seek to make with this series,” Richardson adds.

The Ebony “Women Up” brunch series is dedicated to extraordinary Black women doing extraordinary work in their respective fields. During the series, invited guests fellowship about the successes they have achieved and the challenges they must overcome. Past leaders and influencers include U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris​, journalist and activist, Soledad O’Brien​, White House Champion for Change awardee Kathryn Finney, and ESPN’s Jemele Hill.

“Women are integral to the development of business and technology,” says Linda Johnson Rice, CEO of EBONY Media Operations. ”To continue building the next generation of innovators and leaders in these industries, we must create programs and inclusive cultures like ‘Women Up’ to provide them with critical resources and networks to help advance their careers. We are proud to continue our partnership with Hilton as we push to achieve these goals,” adds Johnson Rice.

Hilton proudly sponsors EBONY’s ‘Women Up” Series as part of the brand’s “Celebrating Your Stories” initiative, which focuses on celebrating the stories and accomplishments of amazing individuals and organization. To learn more about those Hilton has celebrated thus far, use #HiltonCelebrates.”

