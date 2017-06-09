Community leader celebrates 25 years

ABOVE PHOTO: Christine Brown receives her plaque from Kenneth Scott, President of Beech Companies celebrating 25 years of civic leadership in North Philadelphia.

Christine Brown, Director of Beech Community Services, was recently honored for dedicating 25 years of civic leadership to the North Philadelphia Community.

The recognition took place during the Alston-Beech Foundation (ABF) bi-annual meeting and luncheon of the Consortium of Cecil B. Moore, where more than $20,000 was awarded to local non-profits who have shown considerable efforts to revitalization the Cecil B. Moore community

Ms. Brown’s background in non-profit explains her passion for helping people. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with a variety of community groups to help them obtain funding that improves the North Central Philadelphia community. Her community advocacy efforts have been recognized nationally and she continues to set the standard in building stronger relationships with the stakeholders in order to create change.

Ms. Brown’s community events — like the annual “Jazz on the Ave” Music Fest — has attracted visitors from across the country, and continues to bring neighbors together, instill a sense of community pride, and knowledge of their history.

“Christine’s tireless contribution to Beech and the community we serve has played a major role as we work to improve North Central Philadelphia,” states Dr. Kenneth Scott, President of Beech Companies. “She believes in the people we serve, and their ability to contribute positively to their community and we thank her for 25 years of advocacy, dedication and leadership.”

The undertaking of Beech Community Services is to encourage residents to take an active role in the community through active participation. This is extremely important and will help in addressing serious quality of life issues such as; physical improvements and security needs.