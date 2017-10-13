College students should not be victims of budget stalemate, lawmakers say

HARRISBURG – A group of southeastern Pennsylvania lawmakers is saying enough is enough when it comes to the ongoing budget stalemate.

The House, Senate and Wolf Administration have not yet agreed on a revenue package to complete funding for the $32 billion spending plan adopted in June. As a result, nearly $600 million in funding has not been approved or delivered to Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple and Lincoln universities, and the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school.

“Our kids should never be used as leverage in budget negotiations. Much-needed tuition assistance, which for many students is the only way they can afford to attend these schools, is being put at risk, and that is simply unacceptable.

“We try to teach these students the value of hard work and persistence, and the importance of taking responsibility and living up to your obligations. Sadly, their state leaders are not setting a very good example for them.

“It’s time for lawmakers on all sides to put aside differences and come to a compromise to fund the 2017-18 budget and ensure our students – the future leaders of the state and nation – get the support they need to fulfill their educational goals and dreams.”

This statement is issued by the following members: Reps. Gene DiGirolamo (R-Bucks), Frank Farry (R-Bucks), Robert Godshall (R-Montgomery), Kate Harper (R-Montgomery), Tim Hennessey (R-Chester/Montgomery), Duane Milne (R-Chester), Bernie O’Neill (R-Bucks), Scott Petri (R-Bucks), Marguerite Quinn (R-Bucks), Eric Roe (R-Chester), Craig Staats (R-Bucks), Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery), John Taylor (R-Philadelphia) and Kathy Watson (R-Bucks).