Image

9:51 AM / Friday October 13, 2017

PA529
13 Oct 2017

College students should not be victims of budget stalemate, lawmakers say

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 13, 2017 Category: Color Of Money Posted by:

HARRISBURG – A group of southeastern Pennsylvania lawmakers is saying enough is enough when it comes to the ongoing budget stalemate.

The House, Senate and Wolf Administration have not yet agreed on a revenue package to complete funding for the $32 billion spending plan adopted in June. As a result, nearly $600 million in funding has not been approved or delivered to Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple and Lincoln universities, and the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school.

“Our kids should never be used as leverage in budget negotiations. Much-needed tuition assistance, which for many students is the only way they can afford to attend these schools, is being put at risk, and that is simply unacceptable.

“We try to teach these students the value of hard work and persistence, and the importance of taking responsibility and living up to your obligations. Sadly, their state leaders are not setting a very good example for them.

“It’s time for lawmakers on all sides to put aside differences and come to a compromise to fund the 2017-18 budget and ensure our students – the future leaders of the state and nation – get the support they need to fulfill their educational goals and dreams.”

Image

This statement is issued by the following members: Reps. Gene DiGirolamo (R-Bucks), Frank Farry (R-Bucks), Robert Godshall (R-Montgomery), Kate Harper (R-Montgomery), Tim Hennessey (R-Chester/Montgomery), Duane Milne (R-Chester), Bernie O’Neill (R-Bucks), Scott Petri (R-Bucks), Marguerite Quinn (R-Bucks), Eric Roe (R-Chester), Craig Staats (R-Bucks), Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery), John Taylor (R-Philadelphia) and Kathy Watson (R-Bucks).

Related Posts

State budget cuts create turmoil in Chester schools Thomas: schools and universities big losers in state budget Pennsylvania’s Community Colleges commend Governor Wolf’s 2015-16 budget proposal
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

The Evelyn Lozada Foundation kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Evelyn Lozada (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The Evelyn Lozada Foundation (ELF)...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Getting a handle on prescription medications

October 13, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I’m concerned that my 80-year-old mother is taking too many medications. She currently takes...

Food And Beverage

Think Outside the Lunchbox

October 13, 2017

Family Features Eating the same thing every day can make lunch seem so “blah.” Now’s the perfect...

Entertainment

South African musician Hugh Masekela battles prostate cancer

October 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Hugh Masekela  (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)   associated press JOHANNESBURG — South African musician Hugh...

Health

Maintain gut health for a healthy harvest

October 13, 2017

NewsUSA Fall is in full swing, which means cooler temperatures, sweaters and pumpkin everything. As we head...

Oasis

Active community assistance: Five helpful ways to lend a hand

October 13, 2017

Family Features Social responsibility comes in all shapes and sizes, but ultimately it comes down to one...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff