Image

6:00 PM / Thursday October 19, 2017

PA529
19 Oct 2017

Applications now open for Philadelphia City Scholarships

October 19, 2017 Category: Color Of Money Posted by:

The Mayor’s Office of Education announced the release of the 2018-2019 Philadelphia City Scholarship application.

Each year the Philadelphia City Scholarship Program awards scholarships to as many as 50 graduating high school seniors who are from Philadelphia and enroll in a four-year bachelor degree program in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware or Montgomery County. Awards are $1,000 for each academic year for four consecutive years.

Applications for the Philadelphia City Scholarship Program are evaluated by the Philadelphia City Scholarship Review Committee, which is made up of representatives from several city departments. 

Image

The deadline to apply for the 2018-2019 academic year is Feb. 24, 2018.

For more information and instructions on how to apply, visit, https://beta.phila.gov/documents/philadelphia-city-scholarship-program-application/

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff