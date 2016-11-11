Image

5:40 PM / Friday November 11, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
11 Nov 2016

10 Ways You May be Deterring Customers

November 11, 2016 Category: Color Of Money

Part of understanding what makes a consumer decide to make a purchase is understanding the opposite – what makes them turn away from one business and toward another?

Although high prices top the reasons consumers won’t consider a business, YP’s “The Why Before the Buy” survey found there are a number of other factors that can deter them from considering a business. The common thread in nearly all the following factors: online presence.

1. High prices (62 percent of consumers)

Image

2. Negative ratings and reviews (55 percent)

3. Inconsistent information (37 percent)

4. Website has inaccurate information (37 percent)

5. Wrong contact information listed online (32 percent)

6. No website (30 percent)

7. No testimonials, ratings and reviews (27 percent)

8. Website is hard to navigate (26 percent)

9. Not familiar with the business (21 percent)

10. No photos or videos of the business (17 percent)

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff