A thinning hairline might be avoidable or “comeback strong” if you follow a few simple steps

By Leah Fletcher

Erica Jones admits to having a sensitive hairline. However, she cautions everyone not to be fooled by her thick edges and voluminous hairstyle.

“My hairline, over the years, has not always been so full. There were times it was sparse and barely hanging on,” said the 32-year-old Philadelphia data entry clerk.

Like Jones, maybe it’s you who is suffering from this often-avoidable problem or maybe you have seen others, including young children, with thinning hairlines that reflect little to no hair. Although it will take time, in most cases, even the thinnest hairlines can recover, according to hairstylist Wanda Howard.

“With a little patience and by following a few simple steps, in time, your thin hairline should come back strong,” said Howard, a 25-year industry veteran, who acknowledged that edges sometimes thin due to medication or hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy or post-birth or menopause.

The steps Howard is referencing are intended for repairing a thinning hairline caused by a poor haircare regimen. However, if you suspect the condition is medically induced, she suggests that you speak with your doctor or an appropriate medical professional. “However, in the case of pregnancy/post-pregnancy, it’s just a matter of waiting for several months,” explained Howard, who noted that in many cases women will see their hairlines return.

Here are some tips that may help you avoid a thinning hair line:

1. Stop styling your hair too tightly

There are hairstyles that should be avoided at all cost, if you have any hope of growing your edges back — tight braids, ponytails, weaves and stifling wigs. If you opt to wear these styles, Howard advised avoiding the tension that such styles may produce.

Tight braids and other styles result once you’ve spent quite a bit of money on a hairdo and it’s normal to want it to last as long as possible. For instance, in the case of braids or twists, Chinwe Gaba, a professional hair braider, recommended redoing them along the edges weekly or biweekly. “Extensions or not, this is essential for a sensitive hairline and avoiding damaging it. If you don’t make them too small and tight along the hairline, it should be an easy task,” she said.

There are many hairstyles that don’t place unnecessary stress on your tresses or scalp. Howard suggested considering hairstyle’s that are straight and sleek, perfect for hiding edges; Bantu knots, which work on all hair textures; Two-strand twists or a simple bob.

For women who wear wigs and have extensive hairline damage, Howard recommends wearing it only when necessary and removing it immediately after use so your scalp can breathe.

2. Avoid the chemicals

Applying relaxers or chemicals onto an already-damaged hairline won’t accelerate the recovery process. There are other ways to straighten your tresses without chemicals; if you can possibly try them, your edges will come back more quickly. Try: Flat ironing, gentle blow drying, wrapping or wet sets. This also might be a great time to consider more natural styles, which can be achieved without heat.

“If you’ve always wanted to go natural, taking a break from chemicals might be the motivation you need once you see improved hair health,” said Gaba, who operates her own braiding studio.

3. Consider a routine scalp massage

Massaging your scalp may stimulate growth. It also will give your hair follicles, which are damaged and in shock, extreme, needed care. “When you massage, it’s important to only use the pads of your fingers and move them in a gentle, circular pattern for a few minutes each day. Don’t press down firmly on your hairline,” explained Howard, who noted that two to five times a week is appropriate.

4. Apply natural, healthy products to your hairline

Applying healthy and natural products contribute to a recovering hairline. Natural butters (e.g., mango and shea) and oils (e.g., coconut, olive, almond and castor) contain substances that can soothe and nourish the scalp along the edges. “If you have other favorites, use them. But, avoid those that contain unhealthy ingredients and clog the scalp’s pores,” opined Gaba.

5. Take supplements — in moderation

Hair problems often encourage the search for a remedy. Some seek anything that promises hair growth. Such promised-cures run the gamut from hair replacement to medications. On the holistic side, some seek vitamin supplements that promise hair growth. “Before taking any supplement, it’s important to understand that hair growth is a myth,” said Howard, who advised that before taking any supplements or vitamins, you should consider all medications you currently take and consult with your doctor.

Before engaging in any supplement program, Howard believes it is important to conduct extensive research before investing your time and money. Personally, she believes a daily multi-vitamin should be part of your regular eating regimen, as well as an overall healthy diet full of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and plenty of water.

For those women who swear by scalp treatments like Nioxin Intensive Therapy Follicle Booster or hair vitamins that contain Biotin, Howard stressed getting expert advice before proceeding.