Style textured hair with ease

Are you in search of a styling product that offers moisture, healthy shine, definition and softer curls? Look no further, because the all-new tress tamer Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream is has arrived!

Family Row StylingCream WEB-spCurl Keeper™ Styling Cream, formulated to tame textured hair, is the latest addition to the Curl Keeper™ Styling Collection by Curly Hair Solutions™. Expect shine, softer curls and effortless styling using the sensational new styling cream. Concerned about unwanted residue or build up in the hair? Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream is water-based, contains no silicones and rinses out clean. Say goodbye to dry, lifeless, frizzy curls and hello to well moisturized, frizz-free and well defined curls!

“Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream works wonders in humidity, won’t weigh down hair, or leave product build-up,” said Jonathan Torch, Owner of Curly Hair Solutions™. “Styling Cream helps ease the styling of kinky curly hair.”

Styling cream is also great for those who are transitioning to their natural curls. On freshly washed and conditioned hair use Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream to style your braid-outs, flat twists or wash and go’s. Prefer setting styles on pre-dried hair? Use Styling Cream to style roller sets, or Bantu Knot-outs and receive softer, bouncier curls. The styling options are infinite with Styling Cream! Finding the perfect styling product that offers fuss-free styling and stronger hold for longer-lasting styles just got easier.

Here’s your chance to add Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream to your collection of Holy Grail products. Visit www.curlkeeper.com to find out more about this new sensational product for textured hair!

