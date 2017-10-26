Image

12:12 AM / Friday October 27, 2017

PA529
26 Oct 2017

Style textured hair with ease

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 26, 2017 Category: Beauty Posted by:

blackhairmedia.com

Are you in search of a styling product that offers moisture, healthy shine, definition and softer curls? Look no further, because the all-new tress tamer Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream is has arrived!

Family Row StylingCream WEB-spCurl Keeper™ Styling Cream, formulated to tame textured hair, is the latest addition to the Curl Keeper™ Styling Collection by Curly Hair Solutions™. Expect shine, softer curls and effortless styling using the sensational new styling cream. Concerned about unwanted residue or build up in the hair? Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream is water-based, contains no silicones and rinses out clean. Say goodbye to dry, lifeless, frizzy curls and hello to well moisturized, frizz-free and well defined curls!

“Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream works wonders in humidity, won’t weigh down hair, or leave product build-up,” said Jonathan Torch, Owner of Curly Hair Solutions™. “Styling Cream helps ease the styling of kinky curly hair.”

Styling cream is also great for those who are transitioning to their natural curls. On freshly washed and conditioned hair use Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream to style your braid-outs, flat twists or wash and go’s. Prefer setting styles on pre-dried hair? Use Styling Cream to style roller sets, or Bantu Knot-outs and receive softer, bouncier curls. The styling options are infinite with Styling Cream! Finding the perfect styling product that offers fuss-free styling and stronger hold for longer-lasting styles just got easier.

Here’s your chance to add Curl Keeper™ Styling Cream to your collection of Holy Grail products. Visit www.curlkeeper.com to find out more about this new sensational product for textured hair!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FrizzOff

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FrizzOff

Instagram: https://instagram.com/curlyhairsolutions/

Image

Blog: gossipcurls.com

Related Posts

Is my hair natural if I ‘texlax’? Textured Hair for Men Summer hairstyles and hair trends for African American women
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

3rd Annual Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival awards Edwina Findley for her contributions to film and television

October 26, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Edwina Findley  (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Michael Jackson is listed...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to search for forgotten 401(k) money

October 26, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, How do I find an old 401(k) that I think I contributed money to...

Food And Beverage

Warm up Fall meals with wine

October 26, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Slow Cooker Lamb Shank Stew   Family Features Fall is the perfect time to welcome...

Entertainment

New Jersey photo artist Bill Jones to be featured at New York Port Authority Bus Terminal

October 26, 2017

  ABOVE PHOTO:  An exhibit featuring the work of Keansburg, NJ resident and photo artist Bill Jones...

Health

Picking a health insurance plan? Prepare for the unexpected

October 26, 2017

BPT As many Americans know, fall is the season when we must select our health benefits for...

Oasis

God is putting the pieces together

October 26, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I warned him but he didn’t listen. When the children cried and begged to...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff